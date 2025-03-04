Locals shocked and dismayed as trees cut down in popular Cardiff park

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Visitors to one of Cardiff’s most-loved parks say they were shocked and dismayed to find trees had been cut down there.

One resident called Cardiff Council’s recent tree felling work at Blackweir Fields “vandalism” and another, who is also an ecologist, said he was surprised when he found out what was going on.

The council said the clearance work needs to be carried out as part of its standard risk management. It also said the trees selected for felling were either dead or affected by ash dieback.

However, a number of park users are unconvinced by this and said they are worried the clearance has been carried out to create an entrance for the Blackweir Live music event, which is expected to come to the park this summer.

‘Devastated’

Ecologist Alex Griffiths, who lives near the park was “devastated” to see trees had been cut down.

He said: “It’s the fact that it has come out of the blue. There has been limited if any public consultation work, especially with active community groups and members who use that space regularly.

“The One Planet Cardiff scheme clearly states that is part of the whole city’s goals and ambitions… to create more canopy cover across the city.”

One Planet Cardiff is Cardiff Council’s response to the climate emergency and sets out a number of aims to improve biodiversity in the city and help it achieve net zero carbon emissions.

The One Planet Cardiff action plan states the council aims to increase canopy cover in the city by 25%.

Alex added: “We are also experiencing the effects of a biodiversity and climate crisis first hand. We are seeing the impacts of increased frequency of flooding, especially in areas like Bute Park.

“Clearing trees such as these, even if they do have fungal ash dieback and things like that, it only serves to destabilise the banks. It only serves to decrease the canopy cover.”

The trees cut down by Cardiff Council included five ash trees, which the council said were earmarked for removal as part of its ongoing ash dieback response, and an elm tree which was dead.

There are also 10 to 15 singular ash tree stems being removed by the council.

The local authority said these also suffer with ash dieback and could pose a risk to the public.

‘Hands off’

Alex said: “It is just quite interesting… why they have chosen to fell some of these trees now, especially since, as I understand it, Blackweir and the Bute Park area is managed more hands off in certain areas for nature purposes.

“There are areas that have been conservation areas for species and biodiversity and those trees are allowed to die or fall down naturally, so I am surprised… given that it is an area with no or limited public access that they have decided to clear it.

“More surprisingly, from what it appears with the pictures, the trees they have chosen to fell, it does seem to be a linear pathway through the space which does appear to line up with some of their proposed pedestrian access routes over the canal for the Blackweir Live event.”

Kings of Leon, Courteeners, and Noah Kahan have so far been confirmed in the line-up for Blackweir Live, which will take place at Blackweir Park from Friday, June 27, to Sunday, June 29.

A map on Oxfam’s website, showing the location of the proposed live music event for which it is providing volunteers, shows a pedestrian access and path going from North Road and past the ambulance station.

Cardiff Council has applied for a licence in relation to the event, which is being organised by Depot and Cuffe and Taylor.

The licensing application proposes the sale of alcohol for consumption on and off site from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 10.15pm.

It also asks to allow live music on site from Monday to Sunday between 9am and 10.30pm.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands the council is using the Blackweir Live event to have work on trees paid for by the event organisers.

Pam French volunteers at Bute Park, planting trees at the orchard there. She also uses the park regularly as a resident.

She said Cardiff “can’t afford to be losing mature trees”, adding: “We need to be adding additional trees every year, not felling large ones. A bird can’t nest in a tiny fruit tree. All of those insect species… can’t be there.”

‘Path clearance’

Pam also said the area where she saw the tree felling is an area of the park which isn’t accessed by anyone.

She added: “This really seems like path clearance and that is just absolutely galling.

“Those areas that they have done it in, particularly next to Blackweir Fields, that’s woodland… it is ancient.

“There’s labelled trees right next to the trees that they’ve taken down and it just seems like vandalism.”

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Cardiff Council wants to allay any fears and disabuse any misinformation regarding six trees which are being felled in Bute Park.

“Five ash trees, which were earmarked for removal as part of the ongoing ash dieback response, and an elm tree which is dead are in the process of being felled.

“There are also 10 to 15 singular ash tree stems being removed which also suffer with ash dieback and could pose a risk to the public.

“In addition, a programme of conservation works, including the removal of epicormic growth and clearance of brambles, is being undertaken prior to the nesting season.

“These tree works would have needed to be undertaken by the council as part of its standard risk management.

“Prior to the commencement of the tree works and vegetation management, arrangements were made for an ecologist to deliver a toolbox talk to the appointed contractors on the awareness of nesting birds and bats as good practice.

“The ongoing works are being carefully overseen by the ecologist as part of a continuous watching brief to ensure close monitoring and minimal disturbance to any wildlife.

“Signage with a QR code is on display at Blackweir, directing park visitors to a specific landing page on the Bute Park website, which provides information on the ongoing works.”

