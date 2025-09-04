Locals unhappy as food van gets permission to operate in remote Eryri forest car park

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A proposal to site a food van in a remote forest car park has been approved despite local objections.

The scheme concerned an area of hard standing at the Tan Y Coed car park in an isolated Dyfi Forest area at Esgairgeiliog.

Eryri National Park Authority planners approved the application for the change of use of land to allow the stationing of one mobile food and drink van.

The plan related to a recreational car parking area operated by the applicant, Natural Resources Wales, which provides access to hiking trails.

It was accepted at the park’s planning and orders committee, on Wednesday, September 3.

‘Not happy’

The submission was approved despite Gwynedd and local Councillor John Pughe Roberts telling the meeting that locals from the surrounding area were “not happy”.

The matter had come before the committee due to an objection from the area’s community council.

As well as a hardcore parking area the site includes a toilet building and picnic benches.

Access to the car park is via a track from the A487 which also serves several properties to the north east.

The application had requested a seven days a week use, including public holidays, for a van/trailer to operate from 9am to 5pm.

But, objections from the community council had stated: “Due to the poor condition of the facilities available to the public at the site, ie public conveniences and car park, etc, there was unanimous agreement to oppose the application until such time the facilities are upgraded.”

Noise

Cllr Roberts told the committee the car park was a very quiet area where people went “to find peace”.

There are neighbours within 50 yards, the houses are very close, and they are worried there would be noise, and that the plan could attract vermin.

He said: “There will need to be more signs on the road, a lot of people pass this area and don’t even know it is there.

“We have to treat everyone in the same manner, otherwise people will feel they can set vans up all over the place.” He argued there were cafés and places to eat elsewhere.

“I object to this, like the local people who are objecting,” he added.

But, Cllr Ifor Glyn Lloyd felt a van “would work” at the location, saying it would be a “tidy site” and could “offer healthy business competition”.

“People go there for a walk, they come back, they want something to eat,” he said.

Planners also felt the application was acceptable, and that it had met various countryside and planning policies.

Cllr Ifor Glyn Lloyd proposed accepting the application, which was seconded by Cllr Louise Hughes.

The committee voted to accept the plan, subject to standard conditions.