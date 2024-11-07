Location of men with the largest feet in Wales revealed

Size isn’t an issue for men in one Welsh location, as new data shows they have the largest feet in Wales.

Newport has come out top in Welsh rankings for the largest shoe size in Wales, and also ranks seventh in the UK, with one in eight sales for men’s largest shoe sizes 12 or 13.

Not far behind Newport, one in nine men in Cardiff also purchase larger sizes.

On the other end of the shoe scale, Bangor is home to the nation’s tiniest tootsies as the city ranks eighth in the UK for the city with women’s smallest feet, with nearly a quarter of purchases in the city for sizes 3 and 4.

Hot to trot

Data comes from a new analysis of over half a million shoezone sales from 68 cities across the UK.

Findings show men in Northern Ireland’s Armagh have the largest feet while those in Dundee have the smallest in the UK. The Scottish city is also home to women’s smallest sizes while English women from Lichfield have the largest.

Bangor men have been shown to be average at best as just 8% of shoe sales are for the larger sizes – with less than two in every hundred mens shoe sales for a size 13. Meanwhile, the city also has the least amount with just 14% of sales for the smallest sizes.

Swansea sells the most size 3 women’s shoes in Wales. The city is just behind Bangor with sizes 3 and 4 making up a fifth of shoe sales. Swansea is also home to the most sales of men’s smallest shoe sizes in Wales as purchases for sizes 6 and 7 also make up a fifth of sales.

(The right) size matters

Across the UK, it has been found that men tend to average a size 9, while women wear a size 6.

A spokesperson for shoezone said: “In order to find where in the UK has the biggest and smallest feet, we analysed data of over half a million shoe sales, across 68 British cities.

“No matter how old you are, everyone should ensure their feet are measured accurately so that they’re wearing the correct size to support their feet. “

Each year, the popular retailers sell 14.5 million pairs of shoes at an average retail price of £13, with brands including Skechers, Hush Puppies and Kickers.

View the full from Shoezone data here.

