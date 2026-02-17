London-based reviewers sample new Welsh café in the UK capital

Amelia Jones

London-based reviewers have sampled the cakes and bakes from the first Welsh café in the UK capital.

The café, called Bara opened on Choumert Road in Peckham on 12 February 2026, offering freshly baked bread, Caerphilly cheesesteaks, leek, bacon, and cockle sandwiches, and Welsh coffee and beer.

Reviewers Gerry del Guercio and Paul Delany, better known as Bite Twice Food Reviews on Instagram and TikTok, posted an in-depth review of two products from the café’s bakery.

Arriving during the café’s soft launch, the pair noted the strong early demand, with shelves nearly empty by the time they visited.

The pair first tried bara brith, a traditional Welsh fruit loaf, which they described as rich in dried fruit and tea.

In the video, del Guercio said: “It’s basically like a Welsh fruit loaf… it’s got tea, bits of dried fruit in there, very malty.”

They praised the flavour and texture, highlighting how fruit-forward the loaf was compared to sweeter baked goods.

He said: “Absolutely saturated in sultanas… that is fruity…It’s like so moist… I really taste the fruit as opposed to the sugar.”

The reviewers also commented on how it could be served, suggesting it would pair well with butter and tea.

Alongside the traditional bake, the pair sampled a miso brown butter cookie, which offers a more modern addition to the menu.

In the video, Delany joked: “Famously Welsh ingredient, miso.”

Despite the joke, they gave the item a positive review, focusing on its texture and flavour.

Delaney said: “Perfect texture, not too squidgy, they’re not too hard.”

He added: “Really deep, almost salty miso taste.”

Bara is run by chefs Cecily Dalladay and Zoë Heimann, who both have experience in professional kitchens.

Dalladay, who was born and raised in south Wales, previously competed on MasterChef: The Professionals and has worked as a personal chef.

Heimann is from south London and was formerly head chef at Pique Café.

The café has already attracted attention online, with early reviews suggesting strong demand during its opening days.

