‘Lonely Tree’ from Wales in the running for UK Tree of the Year award

A small silver birch on the shore of Llyn Padarn is in contention to be named the Woodland Trust’s UK Tree of the Year 2025 – with less than three weeks left for the public to cast their votes.

Known as the “Lonely Tree”, the windswept birch has become one of the most photographed trees in Wales.

Standing on pebbles at the water’s edge and framed by the mountains of Eryri, its silhouette reflected in the lake has made it a popular subject for walkers and photographers.

Cultural significance

The competition, run annually by the Woodland Trust, highlights trees that have cultural as well as ecological significance. This year’s theme, Rooted in Culture, celebrates trees that inspire creativity and storytelling, and that help shape the identity of the places where they grow.

Although the Llanberis birch, believed to be around 15 years old, is one of the youngest contenders on the shortlist, campaigners say its survival against the odds has given it a symbolic presence that resonates far beyond its size. It is the only tree from Wales to make the shortlist this year.

Connect

Kylie Jones Mattock, director of Coed Cadw, the Woodland Trust in Wales, said the tree embodies the way nature can connect with communities.

“The Lonely Tree is a perfect example of how even the smallest tree can inspire awe, creativity and pride,” she said. “It is woven into the cultural identity of Llanberis. With just weeks to go, we’d love to see people across the nation get behind this little birch with a big personality – and vote to help it bring the Tree of the Year title home to Wales again.”

Public voting closes at 11:59pm on Thursday, 19 September. The winning tree will be announced a week later, on 26 September, and will go on to represent the UK in the European Tree of the Year contest.

A Welsh tree last won the title in 2023, when Wrexham’s 490-year-old Sweet Chestnut in Acton Park took the crown. Supporters of the Llanberis birch hope the prize will return to Wales for the second time in three years.