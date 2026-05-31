Long-awaited £600k leisure centre upgrade moves forward

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

An investment plan for a leisure centre that was twice knocked back for UK Government funding has been unveiled.

Just over £600,000 will be made available for top of the range new gym equipment for a revamped fitness suite and to make internal alterations to the building.

Previous bids to refurbish Caldicot Leisure Centre were twice rejected by the previous UK Government but Monmouthshire County Councillors were told the authority now plans to use its own funding, and borrowing, to make the investment in a refurbished fitness suite.

Its Labour cabinet member Angela Sandles told a council scrutiny committee: “It’s an important shift, rather than continue to wait on external funding that may not materialise we are looking at what we can deliver ourselves.”

The council’s people scrutiny committee was told previous investments, including an outdoor gym at Chepstow Leisure Centre, had boosted membership there by 50 per cent and the council will need to add 100 new members, across its four leisure centres, to recoup the £301,429 it will borrow towards the refurbishment costs.

The £600,000 package will have to be approved by the council’s Labour/Green Party cabinet in June and works could take between 12 to 15 weeks with the intention the revamped first floor fitness suite would open in January 2027.

The investment would be split between £300,000 on internal changes, decoration, a new floor, refurbished toilets and suites with the balance spent on new equipment. Council finance manager Stacey Jones described the existing equipment, that is at least 18 years old, as “dated”.

The council will purchase 40 fitness stations with Ms Jones describing the techno-gym equipment as “the highest quality”. The committee was also told the equipment will all be transferrable with chief officer Craig O’Connor stating: “It can all be moved to a different location.”

When the £600,000 investment in the centre was first proposed, by the cabinet in February, it was stated any further potential redevelopment of the leisure centre would have to be considered by the Caldicot placemaking group that brings together local councillors and groups to consider regeneration projects and funding.

Committee members were also reassured the new equipment would be more accessible to disabled users and movable allowing greater access, though Ms Jones said there will still be some constraints “as we’re working within the existing shell of the building.”

In response to Caldicot Labour councillor Maria Stevens the finance manager confirmed the centre’s first floor viewing area will be retained but a new lift isn’t included in the refurbishment plan. The council is separately drawing up a priority list of lift repairs and replacements across all its buildings.

Ms Jones also confirmed a 10 per cent contingency fund for cost over runs is included in the budget as well as 30 per cent being allocated towards “site risks” that include asbestos removal and “ageing electrical infrastructure.”

The committee backed the investment plan with Severnside member Cllr Stevens stating a previous promise to rebuild the leisure centre hadn’t been fulfilled but said: “A lot of people are looking forward to having a refurbished, if not new, leisure centre to enjoy.”

Committee chair, Caldicot Cross Labour member, Jackie Strong said: “I think we all agree Caldicot deserves and needs refurbishment, it is dingy and in desperate need.”

The council has already proposed to replace the skate part at the leisure centre and has this year opened a new 3G artificial sports field and multi purpose MUGA area within the centre’s grounds.