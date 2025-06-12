Long-awaited transformation of city square set to get underway

Richard Youle, Local democracy reporter

A sculpture in Swansea’s Castle Square will be removed in the coming days ahead of a long-awaited scheme to transform the area into a greener and more welcoming space.

Swansea Council, which is behind the multi-million pound project, said the Leaf Boat sculpture would be put into storage while it, in liaison with others including the sculptor, decided on a future location in Swansea for the artwork.

High voltage cables have been re-laid at the square and the main work will follow, resulting in two pavilion buildings for food, drink or retail businesses – one with a green roof – new lawns and other greenery, and seating areas.

There’ll also be a new interactive water feature and a large TV screen above a bandstand-style structure.

The council said there had been a lot of public engagement about the project, which first received planning consent in 2023 and is now expected to be completed towards the end of 2026. All businesses in the area, it said, will be trading as normal in the meantime.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, cabinet member for investment, regeneration, events and tourism, said: “It’s great to see work moving ahead at this pivotal location; our new-look Castle Square Gardens will be a fantastic place to meet, spend quality time and enjoy public events and gatherings.”

Antonio Facciuto, the owner of The Cwtch bar and cafe on nearby Caer Street, said he hoped to benefit from contractors popping in for food but that he was also keen the project didn’t overrun.

“More greenery sounds great, and it’ll certainly spruce up the town centre,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

The council is also creating a central hub called Y Storfa beyond one corner of Castle Square which will accommodate the central library and other services.

Meanwhile the former Castle Cinema, set above the square off Castle Bailey Street, is being turned into flats and two commercial units – including potentially a restaurant in a glazed side extension – by housing association Beacon Cymru and development partner EasyLiving Ltd.

The Leaf Boat sculpture in Castle Square was created by artist Amber Hiscott, inspired by lines of Dylan Thomas’s poetry and the way light reflects off Swansea Bay. The council said Cwmdonkin Park was one of a number of locations under consideration for a new permanent home.

More than 230 people and groups responded to a survey about the Castle Square proposals four years ago, with a large majority backing the re-greening concept. There was also support for small cafes and restaurants.

One person described the square as a “concrete cave”, while another respondent said: “I really like this idea. Most European cities in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany have squares like these.”

The cost of the project is yet to be finalised. Budget papers from March this year show the council is allocating £9.8 million towards it.

