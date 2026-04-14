Long-delayed bridge project moves forward as preparatory works begin

Preparatory work has begun at the site of a long-delayed bridge linking a town and a nearby village as part of a county council’s active travel programme.

Plans for the Llanfoist to Abergavenny Active Travel Bridge were initially approved in October 2018. Monmouthshire County Council started work to construct footpaths leading to the proposed bridge five years later in 2023.

The bridge was initially due to be completed by December 2024, but almost 18 months later there is still no crossing in place.

Questioned over the delays in April 2025 by Conservative councillor for Llanfoist and Govilon, Tomos Davies, Councillor Sara Burch said that “regulatory delays” were to blame.

The council’s Labour cabinet member for rural affairs and tourism explained: “Delivering that new route across the fast-flowing river, through an SSSI (Site of Special Scientific Interest), a historic landscape was never going to be easy.

“I’m hopeful that all of those issues have been resolved and that we are ready to proceed with the project subject to receiving final confirmation of the second tranche of funding from Welsh Government.

“So, I am afraid my response has to be watch this space. We are expecting an imminent announcement from the cabinet secretary for transport and North Wales Ken Skates and as a number of us in this room have had the opportunity to bend his ear I hope we will have an announcement soon.”

Funding was also given to the Williamsfield Lane Links and Caldicott links projects, active travel routes across Severnside, and an active travel bridge across the Wye in Monmouth.

Cllr Burch described the Llanfoist bridge as “perhaps the most ambitious” of these schemes.