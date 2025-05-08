Long running hoarding dispute takes another turn

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A long-running battle between an 80-year-old hoarder and a city council has taken another turn.

William Glyn Cross from Spring Grove in Thornhill was ordered by Cardiff Council to clean up the back garden of his property in 2022.

The notice was issued by the council after a number of neighbours complained that the back garden of Cross’ property was so overgrown and unkept that it was attracting vermin.

Criminal behaviour order

As well as being fined an additional £100 in April 2025 for continuing not to comply with the notice Cross has been given a criminal behaviour order which means the council can enter his property by force to clean it up.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services (SRS), Cllr Norma Mackie, said: “The owner of this property is causing unnecessary suffering to his neighbours due to the state of his back garden.

“This has been going on for two years and his neighbours should not have to continue tolerating it.

“We have tried to help on numerous occasions but even when our contractors went to clear the accumulation of waste on his behalf he refused them access.

“There was no alternative but to take action against him.

“Now that the criminal behaviour order is in place the council has powers to enter the property by force to carry out the work if we need to do so.

“We hope that Mr Cross will work with us so we can tidy the garden and improve the environment for his neighbours.”

Refused access

The SRS’s enforcement notice stated the property had to be cleaned and cleared of rubbish by July 21, 2022, or the council could clear the waste in default and charge the landowner.

Cardiff Council said local authority contractors were sent to clean up the garden but they were refused access.

Cross was fined £250 for failing to comply with the legal notice following a hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court in August 2023.

As the issue continued he was taken to court again in March 2025 but failed to attend leading to the case being adjourned until April 24 .

In a WalesOnline report from September 2023 Cross told WalesOnline he was prepared to address the clutter at his property but wanted to do it on his own terms and said an enforced council clean-up would be a “desecration”.

