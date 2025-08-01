Long stay lurchers looking out for love

Three loveable lurchers at RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre who have so far been overlooked are awaiting for their forever homes.

Totoro and Maya – both aged around two years old – have been in RSPCA care for a mighty 672 days and since they have been placed up for rehoming have sadly have had no luck finding their perfect homes.

Due to legal processes – it has meant an extended stay for them in RSPCA care – but as soon as they were able to – they were put up for rehoming. Although sadly they are still waiting for their happily ever after and have spent most of their young lives in kennels.

A third lurcher – Tinkerbelle – is also looking for a home after 272 days in RSPCA care. She has experienced a longer stay in RSPCA care as she was held back due to medical reasons and for some required muzzle training – but is now ready and waiting for her forever home.

As part of their time at the centre, staff have also been working with Maya and Totoro to build positive relationships with our cars. Maya is now excellent in getting in and sitting inside cars and Tato will have to continue the work in her home.

Overlooked

Animal Care Assistant at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre, Sarah Davies, said: “Each one of our lurchers have so much love to give and it is so sad that they have yet to be adopted!

“Sadly these lurchers seem to have been overlooked – and we don’t really know why as we know how wonderful they are!

“It could be because of their sighthound heritage people may think they have bags of energy and will need endless walks and this is possibly another reason why we’ve had limited interest in them. They can actually be very docile. Many lurchers love nothing more than curling up on a comfy sofa or bed.”

Black and tan Totoro is able to live with another dog as she loves company in any form – with people and furry friends!

“She loves running, walking, playing and chewing toys. She will walk rain or shine and she is a little trooper,” said Sarah.

“She is a speedy girl but also loves to snuggle and also loves to learn. She could live with children of older primary school age, but could not live with other small furries in the house!”

Beige/brindle Maya also loves running, walking and playing.

“Maya is a friendly and affectionate girl who enjoys meeting new people,” said Sara. “She adores a zoomie and would benefit from a secure garden with six-foot fencing to race around. Maya is a silly girl and loves chasing her toys in our fields – however she also does walk well on a lead and is fitted with a secure harness.”

Maya would need to be the only animal in the property and could also live with secondary school aged children. Maya is also muzzle trained due to her time in kennels. Due to her time spent in kennels she is finding the environment gradually more and more stressful. Once in a home, staff at the Colwyn Bay centre expect Maya will quickly feel more comfortable with meeting other dogs out and about.

Sarah added: “Maya has a lot of love to give and will make a wonderful addition for the right family – we hope she doesn’t have to wait for too much longer.”

Long wait

Finally Tinkerbelle, a lurcher crossbreed, is also awaiting her forever home.

“TinkerBelle is a sweetheart who is just awaiting a loving family to call her own,” said Sarah.

“She has lived most of her life in a kennel so we are crossing our fingers she doesn’t have to wait too much longer.

“Tinkerbelle has made so many friends – human and canine – at the centre. She is very eager to interact and loves a fuss.

“We feel TinkerBelle can live with another dog, pending an introduction with her at our centre. Tinks is looking forward to the day when she can curl up on the sofa with her family after going on a day of adventures together.

Staff feel TinkerBelle would be best suited to a home with children aged eight and above.

To express an interest in Totoro, Maya or TinkerBelle please contact the centre or fill out an online application form.

To help the RSPCA rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, as well as give them all the care and love they urgently need, the charity launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal this week which calls on the public to donate to the cause.

Summer should be a season of joy for animals. Long walks on golden evenings. Zoomies on the beach. Stretching out in the garden to soak up the sun. But there’s a side to summer you don’t see. For thousands of animals, it’s a season of pain, fear and suffering, when cruelty peaks. Support the RSPCA’s Summer Cruelty Appeal at: rspca.org.uk/endcruelty

