Long-term shelter dog looking for a final forever home after owner’s death

Nation.Cymru Staff

A nine-year-old Staffie cross is looking for a loving forever home where he can enjoy a comfortable and well-deserved retirement.

Reggie has spent more than 130 days in RSPCA care and is being cared for by RSPCA Bryn Y Maen Animal Centre based in Upper Colwyn Bay.

Staff and volunteers are currently doing all they can to spread the word to find a forever home for Reggie – who is a firm favourite at the centre due to his laid back and affectionate character.

Animal Care Assistant Sarah Davies said: “If you are searching for an older boy to stroll around your garden who enjoys taking naps in the sunshine – then Reggie is your match!

“He came into RSPCA care after his owner sadly passed away and Reg has clearly been adored in his life as he is a laid back gentleman in every possible way.

“Reggie is super affectionate and loves playing with tennis balls, feeling the sunshine on his nose and snoozing the day away. He adores people watching and a good view to look out on. He adores spending time sitting on the grass and snoozing amongst the daisies.”

Reggie could live with an older, calm dog who enjoys the company of others. Reg enjoys spending time with the other dogs on site walking around the fields and sniffing around but would happily be a single dog in a home too. He wouldn’t be able to live with a cat but could live with children aged over 11.

Sarah added: “Reggie is a big character and a firm favourite amongst staff as he is such a gentle, calm boy.

“He walks loose lead around the site and is looking for a secure garden to ponder about rather than frequent walks. He has clearly been loved by his past owner and knows his name and how to sit and paw.

“As he has been with us a while now – we really hope we can spread the word and find him his perfect forever home.”

Reggie is on medication to support his spondylosis which helps him with any aches and pains in the day allowing him to continue to to be the most loving, calm boy we know and love.

Reggie settles well by himself so wouldn’t need someone around much of the day but would like a sunny spot to snooze the day away.

If you are interested in Reggie please express an interest via the online application form.

Rising cruelty, neglect and large-scale animal rescues led to a crisis point last summer. A six year high of animals in RSPCA care, almost half in emergency boarding because our centres are full. We urgently need to find loving homes so that we can continue to bring thousands of animals in need to safety.

Please visit rspca.org.uk/findapet today.