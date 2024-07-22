Long term strategy and new routes for Cardiff Airport revealed

The Welsh Government has laid out its long-term strategy for Cardiff Airport as its three year support package comes to an end – identifying key new routes and declaring an openness to work on new ownership models.

In a Written Statement published today (22 July) and issued during the Senedd recess, Ken Skates, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, has shared that the Welsh Government has been working with Cardiff Airport’s leadership team to develop a longer-term strategy for the business, “focused on how the Airport can contribute to economic growth and help to reduce economic inequality in south Wales”.

Challenges

Cardiff Airport is estimated to generate over £200m in Gross Value Added (GVA) annually and supports thousands of jobs in the south Wales.

As with other airports across the UK, the Covid-19 pandemic presented significant challenges, including a steep fall in passenger numbers and the number of flights offered.

In an unprecedented move, the Welsh Government took “decisive action” to protect the Airport during the pandemic, providing essential financial support through a 3-year rescue and restructuring package.

Strategy

The newly announced strategy aims to build on Cardiff Airport’s unique strengths with two main objectives – attracting and growing aviation and aerospace businesses linked to the airport, alongside a focus on increased passenger connectivity to a small number of global air hubs and economic centres of importance to Wales.

Key to the strategy will be support to existing businesses at the airport to enable them to grow, and attracting new businesses to both the airport and the Bro Tathan business park.

The Welsh Government also hope to develop facilities to encourage private aircraft owners to use the airport when visiting south Wales. This, they hope, would enhance the Airport’s offering to organisers of major sporting and cultural events in the region, as well as becoming more attractive for VIP business travellers and foreign investors.

Air cargo is another area that they hope to develop – attracting more logistics operations to improve supply chain and export options for the region and maximise the use of increasing cargo capacity in line with route development

In the longer term, the Welsh Government is also looking at developing sustainable aviation technologies and making the most of the aerospace cluster and green energy initiatives in the region.

The additional jobs anticipated, combined with the range of aviation and aerospace courses provided by Wales’ further and higher education establishments, they say, would offer an even greater pipeline of career opportunities in the sector for people across the whole region.

New routes

To improve connectivity, Cardiff Airport will seek to develop routes to locations identified in the Welsh Government’s international strategy as being important for Wales’ economic growth, such as the Middle East and South Asia, major economic and finance centres and hub airports within the European Union – and North America.

It is anticipated that these route developments could see the airport’s annual passenger numbers increase to just over 2 million within the next decade, according to the Welsh Government.

Cardiff Airport’s existing terminal building has been targeted for improvements to ensure it can accommodate the higher number of passengers whilst also reducing the carbon footprint of its ground operations.

Improving bus connectivity between the airport and the centre of Cardiff is also set to be addressed as part of the strategy.

Position

According to Mr Skates, the measures put in place by the Welsh Government during and after the pandemic to protect the airport “have done their job but have left the business in a position where it does not have the financial resources necessary to kick-start these economic developments”.

To ensure that the south Wales region can make the most of these opportunities, the Welsh Government is planning to provide the Airport with long-term additional investment funding and will be seeking regulatory approval for a package up to a maximum of £206m across a ten-year period.

Analysis commissioned by the Welsh Government has indicated that by 2034, this funding could lead to the Airport supporting a significantly higher number of jobs across the region and generating a significant increase in annual GVA contribution.

“Commercial freedom”

Unwilling to share a public breakdown of figures, Mr Skates writes: “To achieve the economic objectives outlined in this statement, it is important that the Airport leadership can operate with the commercial freedom and agility necessary to secure the best possible agreements with airlines and other businesses.

“Therefore, whilst the Welsh Government and Airport do have a plan for how the new investment money would be targeted, we will not be providing a public breakdown of the figures.

“Subject to these commercial considerations, for transparency, we will report regularly on the flow of funding to the Airport and ensure a close monitoring of the economic outcomes of investment.

“As the investment in the Airport would be classed as a subsidy of particular interest under the UK subsidy regime, our proposed investment package must be referred to the Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) for their consideration in the first instance.

“This referral will take place over the summer recess period and will take 3-4 months to conclude. Once Cabinet Secretaries have had an opportunity to consider the CMA’s report and then taken a final decision on what form any investment package should take, they will report back to the Senedd.”

Tensions

Acknowledged the tensions between owning an airport and addressing the climate emergency, Mr Skates writes: “We recognise this continued challenge. However, on balance, we believe that the Airport returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity would bring substantial economic benefits to the region.

“People and businesses in Wales will still want to fly and if they cannot fly from Cardiff, they will simply go elsewhere, potentially with additional carbon emissions in the process.

“Strategies for reducing our global aviation emissions are best considered at the UK level and implemented via international institutions. That being said, owning the Airport does give the Welsh Government an opportunity to take responsibility for some of Wales’ aviation emissions.

“We want to take that opportunity, which is why our airport strategy aims to encourage the development and local adoption of more sustainable aircraft propulsion technologies and to reduce carbon emissions from the Airport’s infrastructure.

Looking towards the longer term, the Welsh Government has declared an openness to exploring different ownership models for the Airport, potentially including arrangements with the private sector or other public sector partners.

Mr Skates shared: “We are open-minded about how the Airport is owned in the future, as long as we can be confident that it is maximising its potential as a means to achieve sustainable economic growth and reduce inequality in the south Wales region.

“In the medium term, however, we hope to see this significant investment ensuring that the Airport will deliver on the opportunities only it can, both for our people and our economy.”

