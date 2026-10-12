Longtime friends to open new café in Welsh village after closure of shop and pubs

Nation.Cymru Staff

A new café is set to open in a Welsh village after two childhood friends joined forces to transform its former shop into a community café, following the closure of several local businesses.

Farmer and entrepreneur Morfudd Pugh set up her first Halen a Pupur location in Tregaron in February 2024, with a focus on community, local produce, generating employment opportunities, and creating “a friendly space where people of all ages could gather, relax, and enjoy each other’s company.”

The local hub has since expanded to include Halen A Pupur Ar Y Prom, a food van that spent the summer of 2026 in Aberystwyth, offering signature baked goods, sandwiches, and Craft Smuggler coffee.

In September it was revealed that the expansion will continue with a second Halen a Pupur location set to open in Capel Bangor. On the café’s Facebook page, Morfudd explained that the idea came about following a catch-up with her longtime friend Ffion, whom she has known since Year 7. During their conversation over the Easter holidays, Ffion revealed she was hoping to purchase the former Exchange Stores in Capel Bangor — previously owned by her grandparents — with dreams of transforming it into a café. Capel Bangor is a small village in Ceredigion, around five miles east of Aberystwyth, situated along the A44 and served by the historic Vale of Rheidol Railway. The village has lost several key local businesses in recent years, including the Exchange Stores that will become Halen a Pupur, which was its only shop. The beloved local pub, the Tynllidiart Arms, was once home to what was recognised as the world’s smallest brewery and closed in 2015, while the village’s last remaining pub, Tafarn y Maes, closed in December 2024. Morfudd and Ffion began discussing the possibility of opening another Halen a Pupur in the area to create a welcoming space for residents.

“We put our heads together, and the idea of a second Halen a Pupur began to take shape,” Morfudd wrote. “With the village shop gone and two pubs having closed recently, we both felt Capel Bangor deserved somewhere for people to come together. Somewhere to meet a friend, enjoy good food and coffee, and feel welcome.”



“So that’s how it all began — a catch-up between old school friends and an idea to bring a little life back to a place that means so much to Ffion. We can’t wait to welcome you in.”

It is expected the café will offer a selection of brunches, freshly made sandwiches, cookies, brownies, and iced drinks, made with produce sourced from local suppliers.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from local residents, with many wishing the pair success and expressing excitement about visiting the new café.

One commenter wrote: “Wishing you all the best with your new venture, will go down well as the food is delicious.” Another added: “Love more local businesses opening up around us! Can’t wait to come in.”

No exact opening date has been announced yet, but Morfudd shared that preparations are underway behind the scenes and “if everything goes to plan, we’re hoping to open at the beginning of November — definitely in time for Christmas!”

She added that there will be regular updates on the Halen a Pupur Capel Bangor Instagram and Facebook pages. For more information, visit the Halen a Pupur site here.

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