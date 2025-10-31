Look inside Y Storfa, the new home of the South Wales Miners’ Library

Progress is continuing on the new home of Swansea University’s South Wales Miners’ Library with a video revealing just how it is taking shape.

The Miners’ Library, which celebrates the region’s industrial, social and cultural heritage, will be among the tenants of Swansea Council’s Y Storfa in the city’s Oxford Street.

A new fly-through video has been released to give people a first detailed look at how the former BHS unit is being transformed into a community services hub which will be home to facilities such as a new central library.

It will also house other council-run services such as the contact centre, Housing Options, revenues and benefits, lifelong learning and the West Glamorgan Archive Service as well as Careers Wales and Citizens Advice.

Video

The video shows the building’s striking exterior while highlighting its welcoming internal spaces, including the main reception, children’s library, open-plan library, contact centre, meeting rooms, and a modern conference and events space. It briefly shows just where the SWML will be situated on the first floor.

Swansea University’s Head of Cultural Collections Engagement and Curation Sian Williams said: “We are very excited about the South Wales Miners’ Library taking its place in Y Storfa, in heart of the city. We are looking forward to welcoming new visitors as well as those who already use and enjoy our unique collection.”

The South Wales Miners’ Library opened in October 1973 and houses a unique and internationally important research collection relating to the industrial, educational, social, cultural and political history of South Wales.

It includes the libraries of more than 60 miners’ institutes and welfare halls across the coalfield, pamphlets, posters, an oral history collection and the largest collection of banners in Wales.

Cymuned

Swansea Council leader Rob Stewart said: “Y Storfa will be a place where people can come together – to learn, access important services, or take part in community life in a modern and welcoming space. The new video shows the scale of what’s to come.”

He added: “Swansea city centre needs more footfall to support its existing traders and help attract new shops and other businesses in future. This is why a £1bn regeneration programme is ongoing, with schemes such as Y Storfa set to combine with many others to attract more people there.”

The Y Storfa development is close to car parks, bus stops and cycle routes. An opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.