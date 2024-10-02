Lord Alli under investigation for ‘alleged non-registration of interests’

The Labour peer at the centre of a row over donations to Sir Keir Starmer is under investigation by the Lords’ standards watchdog over an alleged failure to register interests.

Lord Waheed Alli is facing a probe over potential breaches of parliamentary rules surrounding openness and accountability in the members’ code of conduct.

Backlash

It comes after a backlash over Sir Keir and other Cabinet members – who vowed to “clean up” British politics – accepting tens of thousands of pounds worth of gifts, many from the long-standing Labour donor.

The Prime Minister has since committed to overhauling hospitality rules for ministers to ensure better transparency about what is provided.

Lord Alli, a media tycoon who has been known in political circles for years and donated to Labour for more than two decades, has been brought to wider public attention in recent weeks due to scrutiny of his donations to the Prime Minister.

Accommodation

These included £20,000 declared by Sir Keir for accommodation during the election campaign, which the PM said was to allow his son to study for his GCSEs in peace at the former TV executive’s central London flat while the family home was surrounded by media.

The Prime Minister also accepted donations for glasses and clothing for both himself and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer.

Sir Keir has said Lord Alli was motivated to help financially because he wanted Labour to win the election.

There is no suggestion that the Prime Minister or members of his Cabinet broke any rules in accepting the freebies.

According to an update published on Parliament’s website on Wednesday, Lord Alli is being investigated by the Lords’ commissioner for “alleged non-registration of interests leading to potential breaches of paragraphs 14(a) and 17 of the 13th edition of the code of conduct”.

These rules relate to making clear what the interests are that might be reasonably thought to influence a member’s parliamentary actions and ensuring entries are up to date.

