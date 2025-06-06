Lord and Lady plan wind turbines near popular holiday park
Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter
Formal plans for an English investment company to site three 328-foot-high wind turbines close to Pembrokeshire’s Bluestone holiday park and the former Oakwood theme park has been lodged.
In an application to Pembrokeshire County Council, High Wycombe-based Slebech Investments Limited seeks permission for three wind turbines of up to 100 metres height on land at Newhouse Farm, Canaston Bridge, close to the two parks, and close to the border with Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.
The proposed site on agricultural land across three fields is some 3.5 kilometres from Narberth, and would be accessed from the A4075 via an existing track opposite Bluestone Resort’s service entrance, some 350m south of the main roundabout entrance to Bluestone.
Proposal
The formal application follows an earlier screening request submitted to the council in February, and details of the proposal being sent to local county councillors, community councils and residents.
The three 1MW turbines, if granted, would generate electricity equivalent to powering 1,900 homes, the applicants say; power connected to the grid, but explorations are underway for its potential use by local businesses.
A supporting statement through agent Sirius Planning said: “The footprint of the proposed development is modest in scale, with the wider fields and landholding able to continue to operate with minimal impact from the proposal.
“ In addition, ecological enhancements implemented in recent years within the landholding will not be impacted by the proposed wind turbine development. The overcall context of the site is rural with the site surrounded to the south and east by agricultural fields and woodland areas.
“To the north is PBE Fuels, Bluestone Resort head office (The Grange) and Newhouse Farm. To the west are agricultural fields and the A4075, beyond which is Bluestone Resort, comprising holiday lodges and leisure amenities, and Oakwood Theme Park. A ground-mounted solar scheme is located to the south-west of the site beyond the A4075.”
West Wycombe
If granted, the scheme would take some four months in construction, the statement says, with approximately 354 deliveries to the site.
It is anticipated that a public consultation event will be held during the planning process, the applicants have said.
In the initial screening application, Sirius said the turbines could be used to provide power for Bluestone Holiday Park Resort and/or Oakwood Theme Park.
Since the initial application Oakwood has closed, but proposals for a revival have recently been mooted.
On that screening application, Sirius said: “There are no designated or non-designated features within the application site which are protected for their landscape and scenic value. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park lies to the north and west beyond the Bluestone Resort and Oakwood Theme Park.
“The landscape character already incorporates existing wind turbines and other large vertical structures, such as Oaklands [sic] Theme Park rollercoasters which are existing detractors within the landscape.”
On Companies House, Slebech Investments Limited, of West Wycombe Park Office, West Wycombe Park, lists two directors: Sir Edward John Francis Dashwood and Lady Lucinda Nell Dashwood.
The proposals will be considered by county planners at a later date.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
Why do all outside developers have bags and bags of cash to invest in Cymru’s resources but the Cymry themselves have no cash at all to invest? All money made will swiftly leave Cymru into Scottish, English, Danish etc. companies bank accounts. It was exactly the same with the huge amount of cash made from coal. Cymru, as usual, is left potless!!
Dashwood wrote a piece for Country Club recently, he mentions Pembrokeshire.
“We shot a small thicket in Pembrokeshire last year which contained teal and mallard from a central pond, woodpigeon, several woodcock, magpies, jays, a few wild pheasants and a fox.”
How does this sit with the new Environmental Policies to protect species and habitats.
Wales being taken for a ride again, with all the benefits on a one way trip out of Wales.
Vile. I’m writing an op ed about this for the weekend – do you have a link to that Country Club piece?
https://www.countryclubuk.com/sir-edward-dashwood-game-shooting-the-happiness-dividend-in-obeying-the-call-of-the-wild/
I believe he was involved at some time in Ireland Moor near Builth another site being considered for renewables.
Much appreciated.. It’s got a main focus on ‘just what’s happened this week’ but I’ll try and squirrel it in. Extract extract extract while we just bend over <-- the piece in a nutshell.
Replace Dash with Cash to give them a more accurate name. These people are openly laughing at us as they do what they want with our resources. Fat chance, I appreciate, but it is about time that local authorities, national parks, Welsh Government and the Crown Estate (ha! ha!) just said No to these hoodwinkers, outlanders and arrivistes.