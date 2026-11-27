Martin Shipton

A woman who was sexually abused as a child for years is angry after her complaint about her abuser being let out of prison early was rebuffed by the Lord Chancellor.

The abuser pleaded guilty at Cardiff Crown Court in 2023 to five serious sexual offences against a girl in his family who was aged between 13 and 17. The abuse included at least 10 occasions on which he had full intercourse with his victim.

The offences were committed between 2004 and 2006.

When the victim first complained to the police about the crimes, the abuser’s denials were accepted, and the matter was only taken forward years later after she had endured much suffering.

She was further distressed to learn that he had been moved from Parc Prison in Bridgend to an open prison just a year after beginning his sentence. He was then allowed out on day release and later permitted to stay overnight outside the prison without an electronic tag.

Having got nowhere by complaining to the prison authorities, the victim contacted her MP. She doesn’t want her abuser to know where she is living, so she doesn’t want the MP to be identified. She has, however, shared the correspondence with Nation.Cymru. In one email to her MP, the victim wrote: “The long and short of it is that I took my abuser to Crown Court [in] 2023. They received a sentence of seven and a half years, they are on the Sex Offenders Register for life and the Crown Court judge said that they have to serve at least five and a half years of that in prison. The offender pleaded guilty, which is why he got seven and a half years instead of 10.

“He had been in prison one year and I was contacted by probation liaison to inform me that he’d been moved to an open prison. I told them that this is a mistake, that he was a violent sex offender and it’s disturbing that they’d think he’d be suitable.

“I can prove that I have tried to get probation to do something and they just kept telling me it’s too late, which it isn’t and every day he is allowed into the public, he is a danger to women and girls.

“To top it off, a couple of months ago I received a call from probation to say that he’s now allowed one night out of the prison a week, plus being allowed to go to work in the completely oblivious local community, all week, every week.”

Having complained in vain about the situation to the prison authorities, she wrote to Lord Chancellor Alex Norris, pointing out the discrepancy between the abuser’s sentence and the fact that he is being allowed out of prison regularly.

She has now received a “brush-off” response from an official at the Ministry of Justice, which states: “Thank you for writing to the Lord Chancellor, Alex Norris MP. I have been asked to reply on behalf of His Majesty’s Prisons and Probation Service.

“We are very sorry to learn of your frustration, however you have exhausted the complaints procedure and we are unable to provide anything more than what has previously been provided to you.”

The unnamed official goes on to say that if she remains dissatisfied, she can complain to the Public Services Ombudsman.

‘Scandal’

The victim told Nation.Cymru: “This decision to ignore community safeguarding in Wales is an absolute scandal.

“The Labour Party has promised to protect women and girls when they talk in the press, but the reality of the justice system is bleak.

“The reality of justice in Wales is that you can put away a paedophile for 7.5 years and they may be back in the community without a tag in under a year. Even more shockingly, you can tell the party that promised to protect survivors and they will do absolutely nothing.

“This is not an issue that can be swept under the rug. It’s time for the UK Government to take survivors seriously – like they have promised over and over in the press.

“Survivors are done with being quiet about how the justice system treats us, and ignoring us will not magically make this problem disappear.”