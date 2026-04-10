Lord Mandelson facing fine of up to £300 after urinating in street

Disgraced peer Lord Mandelson is facing a fine of up to £300 after he was pictured urinating in the street.

Kensington and Chelsea council confirmed it is seeking to issue a fixed-penalty notice to the former Labour grandee over the incident in Notting Hill, west London, last November.

Public urination carries a maximum fine of £300 within the borough, which can be reduced to £150 if paid within 14 days.

A fixed-penalty notice is not a criminal conviction but can show up on the police national computer.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea confirmed it is looking to fine Lord Mandelson, as first reported by The Sun newspaper.

A spokesman said: “We are looking to issue a fixed-penalty notice but need to obtain a suitable address.”

Photos published in the Daily Mail appear to show the peer relieving himself after a late-night visit to former Tory chancellor George Osborne’s Notting Hill home last November.

He apologised at the time, claiming he had been “stood up by two Uber drivers and kept waiting in the street for half-an-hour” and was “bursting”.

The incident came after Lord Mandelson was sacked as the UK’s ambassador to the US last September over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in 2019.

Scotland Yard has since launched a separate, criminal investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office after Lord Mandelson was accused of sharing sensitive information with Epstein during his time as business secretary in 2009.

He was arrested in February and released under investigation.

Lord Mandelson’s legal team has been approached for comment.