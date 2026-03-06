Lord Mandelson gets passport back as police change release conditions

Police have released Lord Peter Mandelson from his bail conditions and returned his passport after arresting him last month.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former ambassador to Washington was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The peer, who has been accused of passing sensitive information on to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, was then bailed until May.

The arrest came after Sir Lindsay Hoyle shared information with police that he learned while visiting the British Virgin Islands that reportedly suggested the peer could be a flight risk.

Lord Mandelson’s lawyers at Mishcon de Reya said on Friday: “In light of speculation following his arrest last week, we wish to clarify that the Metropolitan Police have removed all of Peter Mandelson’s bail conditions and returned his passport.

“Our client did not and does not pose a flight risk and will continue to cooperate with the police investigation. He will not be making any further comment at this stage.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released under investigation.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”