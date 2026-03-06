Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Lord Mandelson gets passport back as police change release conditions

06 Mar 2026 2 minute read
Former UK Ambassador to the US, Lord Peter Mandelson. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police have released Lord Peter Mandelson from his bail conditions and returned his passport after arresting him last month.

Sir Keir Starmer’s former ambassador to Washington was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The peer, who has been accused of passing sensitive information on to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary, was then bailed until May.

The arrest came after Sir Lindsay Hoyle shared information with police that he learned while visiting the British Virgin Islands that reportedly suggested the peer could be a flight risk.

Lord Mandelson’s lawyers at Mishcon de Reya said on Friday: “In light of speculation following his arrest last week, we wish to clarify that the Metropolitan Police have removed all of Peter Mandelson’s bail conditions and returned his passport.

“Our client did not and does not pose a flight risk and will continue to cooperate with the police investigation. He will not be making any further comment at this stage.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office has been released under investigation.

“The investigation remains ongoing.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.