Lord mayor of Cardiff dies

The lord mayor of Cardiff has died.

Cllr Jane Henshaw, who also represented the ward of Splott and served as a city councillor from 2017, passed away peacefully this weekend.

The leader of the council, Cllr Huw Thomas, said Cllr Henshaw was a “tireless advocate” for Cardiff and her passing was a “profound loss” for the city.

Deputy lord mayor, Cllr Helen Lloyd Jones, called Cllr Henshaw a “beacon of hope and kindness in our community”.

Cllr Henshaw leaves behind her partner Bill, four children, and five grandchildren.

A private family funeral will be followed by a memorial service, the details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Cllr Huw Thomas said: “The passing of Cllr Jane Henshaw is a profound loss for Cardiff.

“She was a tireless advocate for our city and its residents, always striving to make Cardiff a better place for everyone.

“Her dedication to public service will not be forgotten and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.”

Achievements

Cllr Henshaw’s tenure was marked by a number of achievements including initiatives to improve local infrastructure, support for community projects, and efforts to promote cultural and social inclusivity.

One of her contributions included her support for the Cardiff Foodbank, her chosen charity during her tenure as Lord Mayor.

Her daughter, Angharad Anderson, supported her as the Lady Mayoress.

Cllr Helen Lloyd Jones said: “Jane was a beacon of hope and kindness in our community.

“Her smile was contagious and lit up the lives of all who met her.

“Her commitment to helping those in need was truly inspiring.

“She had a unique ability to connect with people and make them feel valued.

“She was proud to be Lord Mayor of Cardiff and of the Lord Mayor’s Own Scout Troop. We will miss her.”

Her family wishes to thank all the staff at the University Hospital of Wales, Velindre Cancer Centre, and Marie Curie Hospice for their support, care, and kindness.

Cardiff Council chief executive Paul Orders said: “Cllr Henshaw’s kindness, grace, and desire to help those in need left an indelible mark on all who knew her.

“She was a source of compassion to so many. The Lord Mayor’s empathy and support for staff were second to none. Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.”

As a mark of respect flags will fly at half-mast from council buildings across Cardiff as the city marks her passing.

