Lorry congestion worries following bridge closure

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

Concerns have been raised that the closure of the Severn Bridge to heavy goods vehicles is leading to an increase in lorries travelling through a Welsh town.

A weight restriction has been placed on the M48 crossing, between Wales and England, since the end of May to reduce the load on the cables supporting the 60-year-old suspension bridge.

Since the restriction was announced, Monmouthshire County Council and local councillors have highlighted the potential negative impact on the economy, including industrial estates around Chepstow intended to provide firms easy access to the bridge and motorway network.

Concerns have also been raised at increased traffic on the M4 with vehicles over 7.5 tonnes having to use the M4 Prince of Wales bridge and the knock on effect on Junction 23 at Magor as well as approach roads which have long been impacted by congestion on the motorway.

‘Caldicot by-pass’

National Highways, the UK Government agency responsible for both bridges, has said some 32,000 vehicles cross the Severn Bridge everyday with around 10 per cent, or 3,200, being HGVs which now have to cross the M4 bridge which is a 13 mile detour from Chepstow.

Councillor Tony Easson, said he has been taken aback by an apparent increase in lorries travelling along the B4245 which, despite passing through residential areas and being only one lane each way with a 30 mile per hour limit, is known as the Caldicot by-pass.

The Labour member for the town’s Dewstow ward said his dashcam has captured 40 tonne lorries on the road.

“The lorries are using the B4245 to and from the M4 at Magor to Severnbridge Industrial Estate,” said Cllr Easson who had been driving through the town at around 3.30pm on Thursday earlier in August.

“It was quite congested and if that is the scene now the situation when the schools are back will be quite intolerable.”

He suggested heavy good vehicles could take a slightly longer detour by heading further west to the Coldra, Junction 24 roundabout and then the M48 before using the county roads.

Consideration

A spokesman for Monmouthshire County Council said: “The council is working closely with National Highways and Welsh Government trunk road agency to minimise the impact on local roads. We are actively monitoring the network, especially around Magor Junction and the B4245, and are reviewing the data.

“The National Highways official route for HGV vehicles accessing Chepstow and New House Farm is M4/Magor Junction/M48. Vehicles accessing Severn Bridge Industrial Estate would need to use the county network, either A48/B4245 or B4245.”

When National Highways attended a Monmouthshire council meeting ahead of the weight limit coming into force its manager suggested support for resurfacing roads on the Welsh side of the bridge impacted by higher traffic volumes could be considered.

At that meeting Chepstow Conservative councillor Paul Pavia said it was “only fair” National Highways put money towards resurfacing the local road network that would come under greater strain from increased traffic.

National Highways manager Ian Thompson replied “We will take that forward for consideration” and added: “I’m not promising any funding I’m not in a position to do that.”

The weight limit is expected to be in place for 12 to 18 months while a temporary solution to manage large vehicles crossing the bridge is put in place.

