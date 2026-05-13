Love Island star Dr Alex George reveals he wanted to end his life two years ago

Rosie Shead, Press Association

Love Island star Dr Alex George has said he “wanted to end” his life two years ago, in a video marking Mental Health Awareness week.

In a post on Instagram, the mental health campaigner and former A&E doctor said he was at home when he thought about ending his life before going for a run, which “genuinely” saved him, and calling a friend to ask for help.

The Welsh broadcaster appeared on Love Island in 2018 before going on to become the Government’s UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador until 2025.

His 19-year-old brother Llyr died by suicide in 2020, just before he was due to start medical school.

In a video posted on Tuesday, he said: “I have never shared this story until now.

“Two years ago, I sat on these stairs and thought about ending my life.

“In fact, I wanted to end my life.

“I was so agitated that I was scared. I was scaring myself because I felt out of control.

“But I looked at Rolo (his dog) sat at the bottom of these stairs and I thought ‘I have to try and stay’ and so I gave myself an option, either I leave now or I go for a run.

“And going on that run genuinely saved my life.

“It lifted me just enough so that when I came back, I called my friend Adam, I asked for help, and that phone call led on to the changes that mean that I’m still sat on these stairs in my flat today.

“That is how close it came and the thing I reflect on is that no one would have had a clue, looking before or even after, the crossroads that I was at.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Alex George (@dralexgeorge)

He ended the video by saying he was sharing this story to mark Mental Health Week which was about “reducing shame and stigma” as well as “genuinely giving people hope” and “helping people feel seen”.

The 35-year-old added: “Bad days do come.

“Some days are really dark, but better days are always on their way.

“I want people to know, no matter what, you are deserving of life, you are loved and you should stay.”

Dr George hosts the Stompcast podcast which is designed to accompany people as they go for walks to help boost their mental and physical wellbeing.

He has written books on the topic of mental health including Am I Normal? and The Mind Manual.

Mental health charity Samaritans can be called free on 116 123, or email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.