Loving dog looking for home after life of neglect and more than 250 days in RSPCA care

Lolly the loving bull-type dog has sadly been waiting at a rehoming centre since July 2024 and seen several of her furry friends come and go – but still doesn’t have a home of her own.

This sweet natured two-year-old fog has been available for rehoming since September last year – and now she is the longest-staying dog at the Newport Animal Centre.

The affectionate and clever girl loves playing with squeaky toys, solving puzzles and enjoying scent work.

Neglected as a pup before coming into RSPCA care, it can take Lolly a bit of time to trust new people – but once she does, she has so much love to give.

Lolly loves to learn and she’s looking for kind and patient owners who will carry on her training, teaching her new skills and tricks to build a bond.

Huge personality

Her perfect home would be calm, quiet and pet-free to help her adjust gradually – but with gentle introductions she could thrive in the company of dog friends in the future.

“Despite a tough start, Lolly is such a loving dog and her energy is infectious,” said Hayley Moorey, behaviourist at Newport Animal Centre. “She’s a very clever dog who loves to learn, and she often has the team in stitches with her antics. For a little dog she’s got such a huge personality and she never fails to make us smile.”

“It’s heart-breaking that she has been overlooked for so long, and I know she’d thrive in a safe and secure home. She’s very sweet and loves affection, and the fact she’s had no interest at all is baffling.

“She has so much to give and would make a brilliant companion for someone who can meet her needs.”

For more information on Lolly, contact Newport Animal Centre on 0300 123 0744 or [email protected].

Suffering

Bull-type dogs are a brachycephalic breed, along with other popular pooches like pugs and French Bulldogs – and while many find their flat-faced features “cute”, they can leave the dogs suffering with breathing difficulties and other long-term health issues.

Ashleigh Brown, RSPCA Scientific & Policy Manager for Companion Animals, said: “We remain concerned about the welfare implications of selective breeding for exaggerated features that are highly unnatural for the species, like brachycephalic dogs.

“They can predispose dogs to many significant health disorders, prevent them from expressing important behaviours and sadly reduce their quality of life – in addition to being distressing and hugely expensive for owners. “

Staff at Newport Animal Centre have advised that Lolly will have ongoing care needs due to her conformation. These will be discussed with any potential adopters.

Ashleigh added: “Bull-type breeds remain popular – and for people who have their heart set on a dog of a particular breed, like Lolly, we urge you to ‘adopt don’t shop’.

“People looking to add a dog to their family should always consider giving one of our rescue dogs another chance at a happier life.

“We provide our pet adopters with tailored guidance and ongoing support to ensure the best possible quality of life for these breeds with additional health and care needs.”

Find a Pet

Potential adopters can also visit the RSPCA’s Find A Pet webpage to see all of the animals currently in the charity’s care who are looking for their perfect match.

Supporters can also help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming by donating online or calling their donation line on 0300 123 8181.

Animals’ futures are in our hands. The decisions we take now will influence the lives animals enjoy in the future.

Animal Futures: The Big Conversation is now live – and the RSPCA want as many people as possible to have their say on the future of animal welfare in this country.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

