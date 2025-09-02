Lower speed limit welcomed by councillors

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A lower speed limit on an approach to a main A road has been welcomed by local councillors.

Drivers are currently able to travel at 60 miles per hour towards, and from the A40 nearRaglan along the B4293 known as the old Monmouth Road, and often referred to as Groesonen Road.

But a new traffic order will replace the national speed limit with a 40 mile per hour limit on the stretch of the road from the A40 Raglan junctions past Frank Suttons garage and just beyond Elms Road, the turning for Kingcoed.

Conservative councillors for Mitchell Troy and Trellech Richard John and Jayne McKenna, who campaigned for change, have welcomed the lower limit which they say will be introduced later this year.

Consultation

Cllr John said: “Jayne and I did a thorough consultation with residents and there was overwhelming support for a reduction to 40mph. Of course, motorists want to get from A to B and we can’t have lower limits everywhere, but in this residential area, the council agreed that the national limit wasn’t appropriate.”

Cllr McKenna said: “We’re grateful to all the residents who backed our campaign for road safety improvements in this area, including the repainting of white lines. This is a step in the right direction and will hopefully reduce traffic speeds, especially coming off the dual carriageway.”

A decision report which has made the order, one of 16 changes to speed limits across Monmouthshire, stated a review had identified safety concerns due to the road’s residential character and layout.

The report said: “The issue revolves around the combination of numerous bends, visibility constraints, and high incidences of pedestrian activity, including vulnerable road users. The residential nature of the area, with its multiple property access points, creates conflict points that necessitate lower vehicle speeds to maintain safety standards.”

Safety improvements

Cllr McKenna said she and Cllr John are still concerned that proposed safety improvements to the nearby Raglan crossings have yet to be implemented.

As well as introducing five new 20mph limits in residential areas Monmouthshire council has agreed to introduce a 30mph limit on Redbrook Road, A466, Monmouth; 40mph and 30mph limit outside its Rhadyr headquarters alongside the A472 at Usk; a 30mph limit on the B4233, The Hendre; 40mph limits on the B4233, Monmouth to Rockfield; at Staunton Road, A4136 and the B4235, Chepstow to Mynydd Bach as well as at Conway Drive, Chepstow.

It has also been agreed to place 30mph buffer speed limits on the B4596, Llancayo while 30mph and 40mph limits will be placed on the B4235 at Gwernesney.