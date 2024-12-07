Luke Williams felt Swansea deserved victory after draw at Luton

Swansea boss Luke Williams thought his side could well have left with all three points from their 1-1 draw against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

The Hatters had led through Elijah Adebayo’s fourth goal of the season after 17 minutes, as the visitors replied with 20 shots, 10 on target, eventually getting a deserved leveller through Matt Grimes midway through the second period.

Top class saves

With home keeper Thomas Kaminski excellent, making four top class saves, asked if he felt the visitors could have been celebrating victory afterwards,

Williams said: “I think it could have been, but we gave ourselves a problem as we conceded again first, like we did against Portsmouth.

“I’ve got no complaints about the performance, I think the players were excellent. Because we play very close and a lot of passes on the ground, I think it helped us to not be affected too much by conditions in that way and the game ebbed and flowed a bit.

“Overall I thought we had the majority of the control of the game, it felt to me. It’s a tough opposition, particularly here, they’re very good.

“I think he (Kaminski) made nine saves and look, that’s his job and he did it to a very high level today. So yes I think he helped them a lot, he had a really good performance, but he’s entitled to do it, that’s his main role.”

Gale-force conditions

In gale-force conditions due to Storm Darragh, home stopper Kaminski made a superb save early on, changing direction to parry Liam Cullen’s shot that deflected off Zan Vipotnik.

Town were in front as Mark McGuinness’s long ball forward was misjudged by both centre half Ben Cabango and keeper Lawrence Vigouroux, Adebayo tapping into the net from a tight angle.

Josh Tymon saw his blast parried away by Kaminski, as after the break, Luton almost made a superb start, Adebayo’s low shot wonderfully saved by Vigouroux.

Goncalo Franco’s low drive was shovelled away by Kaminski, Luton’s number one then saving superbly from the midfielder after 56 minutes, but he was beaten with 64 minutes gone, Grimes powering home from a short corner.

Kaminski ensured Town stayed on level terms when denying Florian Bianchini, although City should have won it with four left, an unmarked Jisung Eom glancing wide from a few yards out.

Difficult conditions

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said: “It was really difficult conditions and hard to get any kind of rhythm in the game. Lots of basic mistakes but we found ourselves one-nil up and okay, fairly solid.

“We were able to chat through a few things at half time and then second half I thought we began okay, similar kind of rhythm, they’re going to try and take the ball but they weren’t hurting us too much.

“We weren’t able to capitalise on one or two half moments, chances, set-pieces that we had, they always retained a threat and I think they deserved the equaliser.

“It’s frustrating from us as someone got their positioning wrong from a corner and allowed that, but if you can’t win it, don’t lose it. We got something from the game when clearly we weren’t at our best. You can see no-one is performing at their best so it was tough, a really, really difficult day.”

