Luxury apartment at Netflix filming location now on sale

Nation.Cymru Staff

A luxury apartment at a Grade II listed former university campus made famous by a hit Netflix show has gone on the market for £380,000.

Tempus at Parc Y Coleg sits on the old Caerleon campus, originally built in the early 1900s and used for teacher training, most recently by the University of South Wales, which sold the site in July 2019.

However, the college had lain empty for several years before this, after USW moved its teaching facilities to a nearby location in 2014.

During this time, Caerleon college was used as the backdrop for Netflix’s Sex Education as Moordale Secondary School, where the main characters attend sixth form.

The building featured prominently in three of the show’s four seasons, before Redrow Homes, who purchased the site from USW for £6.2 million, began to demolish buildings on the campus.

The Tempus development by Acorn comprises 44 apartments in the Grade II-listed college, as well as four houses across other buildings on the site.

The homes originally went on sale in May 2026, with the development marketed as featuring “beautiful retained details, landscaping and garden area for ultimate relaxation”.

A select number of properties are still available, with one being a two-bedroom apartment currently listed for £380,000.

The apartment has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living space with integrated Bosch appliances, as well as two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite and wardrobe area.

It also includes a separate utility space, two allocated parking spaces, underfloor heating, Karndean flooring and wool carpets.

The development has kept the green spaces and courtyards from the former campus, with communal areas including a residents’ lounge and village hall.

The site is within walking distance of the town centre, with shops, restaurants, parks and schools, while Newport, Cardiff and Bristol are also within commuting distance.

Residents will also have access to the surrounding countryside, with Bannau Brycheiniog National Park further afield.

Estate agents Peter Alan took to Facebook to market the development, describing it as a “unique opportunity” to live in one of south Wales’ “most desirable towns”.

They wrote: “In the heart of Caerleon, new stunning apartments offer the perfect blend of historic character and modern living. Renowned for its Roman heritage, vibrant atmosphere and strong property demand, Caerleon remains one of the region’s most coveted addresses.”

Another apartment in the old college is available for £325,000, while a three-bedroom semi-detached home is also on sale for £380,000 elsewhere on the site.

A marketing suite for the remaining properties on the development is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

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