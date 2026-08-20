Luxury cat hotel with heat pods approved despite concerns

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

A boutique cattery with air conditioned and heated pods planned for a back garden is to go ahead once certain conditions are met.

The luxurious accommodation for up to 10 cats in a converted outbuilding has been given the green light on condition a planned air conditioning unit meets the approval of council planners and a noise impact assessment is submitted before the unit is installed.

Conditions will require the cattery operates on an appointment only basis with only one customer dropping off or collecting cats at a time, as outlined in the application, and the permission is tied to the owners/occupiers of Rose Cottage on High Street, Pontypool.

The application, by agents on behalf of Ponty-Paws, has been described as a “micro enterprise” and claimed “neighbours would not notice the cattery” with plans in place address potential noise, odours and traffic problems.

Torfaen Borough Council planning officer Caroline Pulley, whose report approved the application, stated two objections citing concerns over “insufficient” parking in the area, and within Rose Cottage, and how noise and odours could potentially impact neighbours, as well as three letters of support, had all been considered,

But she said the application had addressed noise and odour issues while the proposed controls on picking up and dropping off, which will form a condition, also address the impact on the highway.

Commercial use

Ms Pulley acknowledged the cattery would introduce a commercial use in a predominantly residential area, but said that is limited to the outbuilding, with Rose Cottage remaining residential and operated by the occupier.

A council environmental health officer also visited the site and was satisfied with the “dry-handling” process for clearing waste and there would be no washing down of waste materials either within the ventilated building or the garden area, reducing the potential for odour generation and nuisance.

The walls and roof of the outbuilding will be insulated with aerated blocks and acoustic soundproofing panels to minimise the potential for noise while all cats will be housed exclusively within the building with no access to the garden area at any time, either during the day or at night.

The condition restricting picking up and dropping off is intended to manage noise from visitors and Ms Pulley said the driveway has room for three vehicles while the site visit also confirmed off-street parking is available.

The applicants will also have to submit a plan for biodiversity enhancements for approval while customers dropping off or collecting cats will be restricted to doing so between 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday.

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