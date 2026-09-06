Luxury holiday cabins approved despite fears over stag and hen parties

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for four luxury holiday cabins in mid Wales have been unanimously approved, despite concerns they could attract stag and hen parties and disturb nearby residents.

Earlier this year, Kidderminster-based Tyler Richards lodged a planning application with Powys County Council for four one-bedroom holiday cabins, a new access, a package treatment plant and all associated works on land south of Bwlch-y-Ffridd.

The plans were brought before Powys County Council’s Planning Committee at a meeting on Thursday, September 3.

Planning officer Rhian Griffiths told councillors that she recommended they approve the scheme.

There have been fears that the cabins will be used for hen and stag parties and disturb residents, with several objectors speaking at the meeting.

Objector and Aberhafesp community councillor Richard Amy explained that the proposal had been discussed at a community council meeting, where residents had raised their concerns about it.

Cllr Amy said: “One of the items raised was lighting, in what is a completely dark area.”

He explained that light from inside the cabins had not been assessed as part of the report.

Cllr Amy continued: “Artificial light disrupts natural behaviours, physiology and ecosystems, causing disorientation and false breeding patterns amongst natural species.”

He added that birds use natural light for navigation and artificial light could cause them to collide with obstructions.

Cllr Amy said: “Noise is a major concern. This is an extremely peaceful and tranquil location, and the type of accommodation is likely to attract groups and couples rather than families.

“These camps can attract groups that consume high levels of alcohol, start shouting and playing music late at night, disrupting folk living around the site.”

Planning agent Richard Lewis said: “The application is based on a previously approved application for three two-bedroom pods and one cabin.”

He pointed out that this development could still be built.

The change would see the cabin retained, while the two pods would be replaced by four cabins. Overall, the number of bedrooms would remain the same.

Mr Lewis said: “This allows them to cater for a different clientele; they are looking to cater for couples who are seeking a high-quality luxury break.”

He added that the development would be screened from the road and the “long views” of the site.

Cllr Gareth E Jones (Powys Independents – Llanelwedd) asked: “Do we have any information on how close neighbouring properties are to this site?”

Ms Griffiths said: “The closest residential neighbouring property is 190 metres from the units.”

Cllr Sian Cox (Liberal Democrat – Llangors with Bwlch) asked whether the “cumulative impact” of more light coming from the pods had been properly assessed.

Rhian Griffiths said: “The report has been reviewed by the county ecologist, who commented on lighting, confirming that they are happy that the development would not have a detrimental impact.”

Eventually, the committee held a vote, which saw all 13 councillors vote to approve the report.

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