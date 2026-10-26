Luxury holiday park gets green light for new ‘wellness facility’

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A hot tub and sauna ‘wellness’ facility which prompted initial environmental concerns at a luxury holiday park has been given the green light.

The proposal at the 4* Aberdunant Hall hotel and holiday park at Prenteg, between Porthmadog and Beddgelert, was approved with conditions by Eryri National Park planners.

The plan was made by the holiday park through the agents Russell-Hughes Cyf and was decided on October 12.

The applicants had stated that the facility would “enhance the quality of visitor facilities” and would “support the local tourism economy in a sustainable manner.”

However, the proposal had prompted some concerns over a potential impact on a nearby river, a site of special scientific interest SSSI and special area of conservation SAC, although the matters had been “satisfactorily” mitigated, plans stated.

The proposed building was described as a large, covered area for a hot tub with an open frontage, sauna, and adjacent changing room.

The single storey unit would have a flat roof and external appearance of stained timber to “blend with the natural surroundings” of the wooded park,

The development was within the grounds of the park, within an existing cluster of holiday lodges “reducing any landscape intrusion”.

Low-level external lighting had also been designed to comply with the National Park’s Dark Skies Reserve principles.

Users of the new facility would mainly be visitors to the holiday park who would either walk or cycle from their holiday unit to the building along private access roads within the site.

Commenting on the plans, Natural Resources Wales had noted it had had “continued to have concerns” with the application as submitted.

But it was satisfied these could be overcome if a Pollution Prevention Plan, prepared by the agent, was included in the approved plans and documents condition on the decision notice.

It stated “The application site is locate adjacent a small tributary of the Afon Glaslyn and flows into the Meirionnydd Oakwoods and Bat Sites Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and Glaslyn Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) approximately 720m downstream.

“The Afon Glaslyn supports a diverse range of aquatic plants. Special Area of Conservation (SAC).

“Without the specific mitigation proposed by the applicant we have concerns that adverse effects from the proposed development on the SAC cannot be ruled out.”

After reviewing information, including the pollution plan, it had advised that the mitigation measures, in relation to the management and disposal of hot tub waters were “appropriate in addressing potential pathways to designated sites and other sensitive environmental receptors”.

They added: “The commitment to ensuring no direct discharge to the nearby watercourse, alongside the neutralisation of chlorinated water prior to disposal and the use of controlled treatment and soak-away system, should adequately minimise the risk of pollution.

“The precautionary approach taken is consistent with relevant guidance and reflects the environmental sensitivity of the surrounding catchment.”

It also “noted and welcomed” the proposed drainage arrangement for a deck area, whereby “appropriate falls will direct water to a local drainage point, captured via a sump and pumped to the holding/balance tank for treatment prior to disposal. This provides an appropriate level of control over potentially contaminated run-off.”

It also advised the developer “ensure that containment measures and pollution prevention remain robust during the construction phase and lifetime of the development”.

Gwynedd Council’s Environment Department’s public protection office said: “Natural Resources Wales was satisfied with the treatment of the water before it enters the river. The Service is satisfied with the additional information, and it had required no further details from the applicant.”

In a separate application the holiday park was also granted approval with conditions for a new sign.

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