Luxury ‘staycation’ lodge park proposed for north Wales

Community feedback is being sought on a proposed luxury lodge park in a north Wales county as part of plans to boost the its tourist appeal.

Parc Gwysaney Luxury Lodge Park could have the potential to put Flintshire on the map for UK staycations, while driving spending and investment in the local area.

The proposal, which includes up to 75 high-quality lodges and a visitor centre containing a tearoom, visitor reception and a small shop, is currently in the process of seeking feedback ahead of planning submission.

The site, Tyddyn Uchaf Farm, Raikes Lane, Sychdyn, has been in the ownership of the Davies-Cooke family on the Gwysaney Estate since 1550.

The public are being given an opportunity to ask questions, give their views, and find out more about how this proposed state-of-the-art development could support the local area for decades to come.

The informal consultation event will run from 3.15pm to 7.30pm on Tuesday, 24 February 2026 at Sychdyn Memorial Hall.

Information and feedback forms will also be available on parcgwysaney.com for those unable to attend the event in person, with anyone having additional queries advised to contact [email protected].

The deadline for feedback is Friday 13 March.

The Gwysaney Estate, which is behind the proposal, has been at the heart of the Flintshire community for hundreds of years, with the site’s grazing and woodland being under the ownership of the family since 1550.

Now, under the stewardship of Richard Davies-Cooke, The Estate aims to address the issue of a lack of suitable accommodation in the area and encourage sustainable tourism that maximises the benefits for residents.

Richard said: “With the Davies-Cooke family being tied to the county of Flintshire for generations, it is vital that we constantly reposition ourselves to help serve the local community.

“Having taken stakeholders’ feedback into account, it is clear that there is a lack of accommodation within the area which is stifling the local economy and inhibiting investment opportunities within the county.

“A new, discretely sited luxury lodge park will provide this by encouraging passing tourists to stay overnight, enabling them to explore and spend their money within this stunning and historic region.”

The Gwysaney Estate has held a significant presence in the local agricultural, residential and commercial sector of Flintshire dating back to the 9th Century.

The Estate, under the current stewardship of Richard Davies-Cooke, is undergoing a process of rationalisation and modernisation to ensure its continued importance as a prominent member of the community.