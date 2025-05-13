M4 50 mile per hour rethink rejected
Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter
A call to lift the temporary 50 mile per hour speed limit on the road connecting the first Severn Bridge with the M4 has been rejected.
The M48 Severn Bridge will be subject to a weight restriction later this month which will mean lorries weighing 7.5 tonnes and more will no longer be able to cross the bridge that connects Chepstow and Aust.
In response to lorries having to travel to the Second Severn Crossing, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, Senedd Member for Monmouth Peter Fox has called for the current 50mph restriction on the M48 to be reconsidered.
But that has been ruled out by Welsh transport secretary Ken Skates.
Letter
The limit was imposed due to the deteriorating condition of the central reservation crash barriers, but Mr Fox said work on replacing or repairing them is yet to start despite the reduced limit having been put in place more than a year ago.
The Conservative MS said: “Even a small increase to the limit could see journey times reduced on the M48.
“Whilst understanding the current limit is in place for safety reasons, I don’t think it is unreasonable to put forward this suggestion to ask if its feasible.”
In a letter to Mr Skates the Monmouth MS suggested making a slight alteration to the limit and stated: “A suggestion has been made to increase the speed limit on the road to either 55mph or 60mph, to improve journey times for hauliers and others impacted by the upcoming restrictions on the bridge.”
Safety
Mr Skates said: “We are working with National Highways to ensure that the safety barriers are replaced at the earliest possible opportunity following the introduction of the 7.5t weight limit on the Severn Bridge this month.
“The speed limit will remain at 50mph until the barrier is replaced.”
In April Monmouthshire councillors were told the lower limit is required for safety reasons.
Council officer Carl Touhig, who is responsible for highways, told councillors the barriers are “a vehicle resistance system” and said: “The speed needs to be 50mph and you will bounce off, at 70mph you go through it.”
