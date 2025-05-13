M4 50 mile per hour rethink rejected

Twm Owen Local Democracy Reporter

A call to lift the temporary 50 mile per hour speed limit on the road connecting the first Severn Bridge with the M4 has been rejected.

The M48 Severn Bridge will be subject to a weight restriction later this month which will mean lorries weighing 7.5 tonnes and more will no longer be able to cross the bridge that connects Chepstow and Aust.

In response to lorries having to travel to the Second Severn Crossing, the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge, Senedd Member for Monmouth Peter Fox has called for the current 50mph restriction on the M48 to be reconsidered.

But that has been ruled out by Welsh transport secretary Ken Skates.