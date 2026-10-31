M4 junction closure plans spark warnings of traffic disruption

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to close some junctions on the M4 have prompted warnings that commuters could be funnelled onto a single route, adding to pressure on surrounding roads.

Councillors in Caerphilly have joined opposition to possible junction closures in Newport, raising concerns about the impact on drivers from Risca and the surrounding area.

The Welsh Government is considering partially or fully closing three junctions as part of a review of options to ease congestion around the city.

A full closure of Junction 27 at High Cross could leave drivers travelling from Risca more reliant on Junction 28 at Tredegar Park.

Cllr Amanda McConnell, Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet member responsible for highways, has warned that funnelling traffic onto one route would have “a negative impact” on residents.

The Labour councillor said she had requested a meeting with Mark Hooper, the government’s deputy minister for transport, to discuss the potential issues around junction closures.

“I am asking people in Risca and the surrounding area to write to me with any views, so I can put the concerns of the community directly to the deputy minister,” said Cllr McConnell.

“These junction closures are causing concern with residents, so as the cabinet member for highways, my job is to engage with the Welsh Government on important matters like this.”

‘Action’

The Plaid Cymru government has promised “action, not endless discussion” to improve M4 congestion and will spend 18 months researching various combinations of “roads-based solutions”.

These include possibly widening the Brynglas Tunnels and the A48 in Newport, but a government report describes junction closures as the “fastest and cheapest to deliver” option.

Under that proposal, some access to Junctions 25 and 26 – either side of the tunnels – could be restricted, alongside the potential full closure of Junction 27.

The report recognises that closures “would likely be unpopular with the local community”.

Meanwhile, the government continues to back plans for public transport investment in and around Newport, including new railway stations, which were put forward under the previous Welsh Labour administration.

Welsh Labour figures have been among the most prominent critics of potential junction closures. Party leader Ken Skates has recently called in the Senedd for a relief road, although the previous scheme was cancelled by a Labour government in 2019.

Opposition

Newport City Council has already confirmed its near-unanimous opposition to junction closures.

The council’s leader, Cllr Dimitri Batrouni, has warned the proposals “will not only inhibit our growth but cause traffic mayhem in key choke points” to achieve an estimated 3% reduction in M4 traffic levels.

There are now plans for a similar motion against junction closures at Caerphilly Council, spearheaded by Risca East councillor Arianna Leonard.

The proposed notice of motion asks the government to consider the impact on drivers from the borough and to rule out junction closures in any measures to improve M4 congestion.

A council scrutiny committee will debate the motion in early December.