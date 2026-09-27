‘Magnificent’ Mario steps down from roles to champion workforce and smaller care homes

Nation Cymru staff

Tributes have been pouring in after a “magnificent” social care champion announced he’s stepping down from two major frontline roles.

After four decades in the sector, Mario Kreft MBE, owner of the pioneering Pendine Park care organisation which has nine homes in Wrexham and Caernarfon, has revealed he is retiring as chair and director of two other bodies he founded, Care Forum Wales and the Wales Care Awards.

But he stressed he’s “not disappearing into the sunset” and pledged to focus his energies in future on championing the workforce and supporting smaller, independent and other community-based care providers, particularly in North Wales.

He’s also going to be busy in his day job after unveiling plans for a new £15 million 77-bed care home that’s going to provide much-needed dementia care and create more than 200 new jobs in Wrexham.

Mr Kreft’s contribution has been praised by figures across Welsh public life, including former Plaid Cymru president Dafydd Wigley.

He said: “Mario Kreft has played a pioneering role in developing quality care in Wales and it is vital that the Welsh Government should build on the foundations which he has laid.”

According to Julie Morgan, the former Welsh Government Deputy Minister with responsibility for social care, said Mr Kreft had been “magnificent” as chair of Care Forum Wales and she was in almost daily touch with him during the Covid pandemic..

She said: “Mario did all in his power at such a crucial time to work with the Welsh Government to mitigate the effects of Covid on care home residents and staff.

“He was a voice for the sector and was able to tell us with honesty the day to day experiences in the field. This was crucially important in a sector made up of many individual small care homes. He worked tirelessly to ensure their views were represented.

“Mario’s standards are very high. He believes that care residents should not only benefit from excellent physical care but also have access to music and the arts in all its forms.

“Mario has a breadth of vision that is rarely seen. I was proud to work with him and he has made his mark on Wales. “

It was a sentiment echoed by Gwenda Thomas, another former Deputy Minister, who said it had been a pleasure to work with Mario when drawing up the Social Services and Well-being Act.

She said: “Mario’s long standing commitment to compassionate care and to respect for and encouragement to staff has been truly remarkable.

“I know that Mario will continue to be a respected voice in the sector.”

As well as being instrumental in establishing Care Forum Wales in 1993, 10 years later Mr Kreft co-founded the Wales Care Awards which has honoured nearly 1,000 frontline social care heroes since then.

He was also a key figure in the Five Nations group which represents social care providers from Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Eire.

Among his proudest achievements was receiving the MBE from the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in 2010 in recognition of his contribution to social care in Wales.

Five years later he was honoured in the enterprise category of the St David’s Awards and subsequently served on the Ministerial Advisory Board set up by Ken Skates to shape economic growth when he was Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Transport.

Mr Kreft said his greatest source of pride had been the people working in social care and the recognition they deserved for the vital role they play.

He also paid tribute to the collaboration between the sector and Welsh Government during the coronavirus pandemic, which meant Welsh providers received much more financial support than anywhere else in the UK.

His commitment to social care remained as strong as ever, particularly when it comes to supporting the workforce and securing the long-term sustainability of care homes, with a particular focus on North Wales.

“I would like to thank past and present members of Care Forum Wales and the many other sector contributors with whom I have worked,” said Mr Kreft.

“My professional life, and our sector, has been deeply enriched by their dedication and commitment to social care.

“My greatest personal satisfaction has been in promoting and recognising our glorious social care workforce in Wales.

“The pandemic years brought huge challenges, which were met with fortitude and genuine care and compassion.”

Fflint Wrecsam MS Ken Skates, now the Welsh leader of the Labour Party, said that for 40 years Pendine Park had set the standard for social care in Wales thanks to Mr Kreft’s unwavering commitment and forward-thinking approach.

“Mario brought the same energy and values to his hugely effective leadership of the sector in Wales,” he said.

“He has been a tireless champion for social care and a powerful voice in highlighting the enormous contribution the social care sector makes to the Welsh economy, supporting thousands of jobs and sustaining communities right across the country.

“His knowledge, experience and determination have made a real difference, and his contribution to social care in Wales over so many years cannot be overstated.

“While he may be stepping down from his formal roles, I know his passion for the sector will remain as strong as ever. Wales owes Mario a huge debt of gratitude for the leadership, advocacy and commitment he has shown over four decades.”

Former Wrexham Senedd member Lesley Griffiths, who held a number of Cabinet roles including being Health Minister for a spell, said the social care sector was in a much stronger position due to his leadership.

“His focus on professionalising the workforce and thereby ensuring the sustainability, particularly for independent and community based providers, has been vital,” she said.

“I am sure he will continue to champion the sector, particularly in Wrexham and North Wales.”

Lord Bichard, who served with Mr Kreft on the Social Care Institute for Excellence, “Mario Kreft has not only been an outstanding Chair of Care Forum Wales but has been an influential voice for care providers across the UK.

“His passion for the sector is immense and his energy seemingly endless. Care providers, the workforce and, most of all, the ordinary folk in care have much to thank him for.”

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