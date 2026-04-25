Mahmood signals UK considering talks with Taliban over failed asylum seekers

The Home Secretary has signalled that the UK could be open to talks with the Taliban on sending failed asylum seekers back to Afghanistan.

Shabana Mahmood said the UK was “monitoring very closely” what other countries were planning to do amid reports that European countries are exploring talks with the Taliban about possible deportations.

Afghans were the most common nationality arriving by small boat to the UK in the year ending June 2025, with the number of arrivals at 6,360 – 18% higher than the previous year.

The UK Government does not recognise the Taliban administration, which is a barrier to sending back those not granted refugee status.

Speaking to reporters from newspapers including The Guardian and The Sun, Ms Mahmood said: “We’re monitoring very closely what is happening in terms of other countries, whether that’s European partners or others, and conversations they are having with other countries including Afghanistan.

“I’m not going to get into any additional discussions that are happening in government – we’ll have more to say about that in the future – but of course we monitor closely and we work with our partners in terms of the efforts that we all need to make collectively to try to get agreements.

“I’m not ruling it in or out. I’m not going to give a running commentary on additional conversations that are happening.”