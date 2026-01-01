Maintenance cost of former council HQ approaching £500K

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

A north Wales council has paid almost half a million to maintain its former headquarters since moving from the site in February this year.

According to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, Flintshire County Council has spent £403,271.61 on the building since moving the last staff into their new home at Ty Dewi Sant in Ewloe on February 28, 2025.

Within the FOI the authority also confirmed that there was currently no prospective buyer for the site – which could potentially be used for housing.

The council has confirmed a provisional demolition date of 2027, but could not comment on whether there is a timetable for the sale or redevelopment of the land.

To date the costs incurred by Shire Hall include:

Electricity: £176,185

National Non-Domestic Rates: £134,660

Maintenance: £11,865.60

Waste and cleaning: £4,202.72

Security: £57,288 (annual cost)

Gas: £17,121

Water: £1,349.29

These costs are significantly lower than what the council would have paid had it remained at Shire Hall – the annual running costs at the time the authority vacated the building were around £1.2 million.

And non-domestic rates – which actually represent the second-highest ongoing cost related to Shire Hall – have been discounted due to the site being largely vacant at this point.

Newydd Catering services – the Local Authority Trading Company created by Flintshire County Council – still operates some services from the site.

But the sprawling, virtually empty concrete complex – which was opened by Princess Margaret in 1968 – continues to represent an ongoing cost to the Flintshire taxpayer at a time when council budgets are tight.

Opposition questions lack of progress

Flintshire Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Andrew Parkhurst expressed concern about what he called a ‘lack of progress’ over the last 10 months.

“These figures are stark and deeply uncomfortable,” he said.

“In less than a year, taxpayers have paid over £400,000 just to keep an empty building empty, with no buyer, no redevelopment plan and no clear exit strategy.

“By the time February arrives, the cost will be close to half a million pounds for a site that delivers nothing for residents or frontline services.

“We are being told there is no money, yet hundreds of thousands of pounds can be found to maintain an unused County Hall.

“Residents are entitled to ask how this adds up. Council Tax is at a record high, bin collections are deteriorating and schools at the heart of their communities are under threat while vast sums are spent on an empty building. This is not about unavoidable hard choices, it’s about priorities.

“What makes this even more frustrating is the complete absence of meaningful public engagement. This is a major public asset, paid for by local people, yet there has been no serious attempt to ask residents, businesses, or community groups for their ideas on how the site could be used or redeveloped.

“If the council has no buyer and no plan, the very least it should do is open up the conversation and harness local ideas before more money is wasted.”

Council response

A Flintshire County Council spokesperson said: “The council’s decision to relocate to Ewloe has brought forward options to close County Hall in Mold, with the site to be made available for redevelopment. This is being driven by revenue savings and carbon reduction.

“The council is currently working through a feasibility study which will provide options as to how services (gas, electric and water) to the Law Courts can be separated from County Hall.

“The feasibility report, which is in final stages of drafting, will define the works programme required to complete the infrastructure reconfiguration works starting in 2026/27 and then follow on demolition in 2027/28.

“Newydd Catering and Cleaning Services are currently still based at County Hall, and plans are in place for them to move out and vacate the building by the end of February 2026.

“Financial operating cost reductions will improve significantly when Newydd move out and the services to the Law Courts are terminated. The council is also benefiting from reduced business rates due to its vacant status currently, and moving Newydd out in February will further improve the situation.

“At this stage the site needs to be cleared of legacy buildings and site infrastructure which will in turn provide a site for ready for redevelopment. The council will then be able to determine how the site redevelopment is to be taken forward.”