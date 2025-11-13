Maintenance underway to improve coal tip safety and biodiversity

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Work is beginning as part of a major government funded coal tip safety and maintenance programme.

Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) County Borough Council has recently given updates on works that are starting in Cwmbach, Clydach Vale, and Mountain Ash.

These works are funded through the £11.49m allocation from the Welsh Government’s coal tip safety grant which will allows RCT’s dedicated tip safety team to monitor and maintain Rhondda Cynon Taf coal tips in 2025-26.

In Cwmbach the council said residents may notice work around the Nant y Groes watercourse as part of the council’s maintenance programme for coal tip sites.

The work is being funded by Welsh Government and will complete vegetation management along the banks of the watercourse to allow further survey work to be done.

Site activity began from Monday, November 3, and will last around six weeks in total.

The work area will be along the length of the watercourse off Cwmbach Road near the playing field entrance heading northwards to a point north-east of Conway Drive and north-west of the top of Blaennantygroes Road.

The work will be delivered by the RCT Streetcare Team, which will access southern areas of the site from Cwmbach Road, and northern areas via Pant yr Eos and the old railway line.

Minimal overall disruption is expected for the community but there will be some limited noise disturbance while hand tools are being used, the council said.

There will also be vehicles accessing the site with work hours limited to 8am-5pm.

In Clydach Vale the council said there is good progress being made towards completing the ongoing works within Clydach Vale Countryside Park.

Work has been ongoing since September to upgrade an access track and carry out vegetation clearance, maintain drainage channels and culverts, and enable easier access in the future using Welsh Government funding dedicated to coal tip sites.

The work also has a biodiversity element and will ensure areas of grassland and open ground habitat are kept as these areas are important for a wide range of flora and fauna.

On site two separate contractor teams are currently working on different activities within the overall scheme.

The RCT Streetcare team is continuing to carry out vegetation clearance at targeted locations while contractor Dee Plant is undertaking essential maintenance to the drainage channels.

These works have exposed historic tip drainage infrastructure ensuring it remains accessible, visible, and maintainable for the future.

Previous elements of the scheme have completed the upgrade to the access track which is now helping the current activity on site. All works are scheduled for completion during December 2025.

The council said residents in Mountain Ash may notice activity at the Craig y Duffryn tip site as maintenance work to multiple access tracks is carried out across the site.

The Welsh Government-funded work is start in the week commencing Monday, November 10, and will be completed early in the new year.

The tip is located on land north of the A4059 near Mountain Ash Comprehensive School and south of Mountain Ash Golf Club and the residential areas at Heol Penrhiw and Lon-Y-Felin.

Initial vegetation clearance has already been done to prevent its growth around key infrastructure like drainage channels, which need regular inspection and maintenance.

The upcoming upgrade to the site tracks will ensure officers can safely and more easily access the areas for future inspections and maintenance, the council said.

Enhancing biodiversity is also part of the works through maintaining open habitat corridors across the site.

The council has appointed Peter Simmons Construction as the contractor to deliver the work and workers will access the site from Mill Road.

There will be an increase in construction traffic at times during the working hours from 8am-5pm from Monday to Friday but the contractor will ensure this is minimised during the busy morning and afternoon school pick-up/drop-off hours, the council said.

The council also said that the contractor will also install safety and biodiversity signs during the works to inform the public of the ongoing activity.