Major changes planned to bin collections as council faces £750,000 fine

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Major changes to bin and recycling services are being proposed by a Welsh council as it faces a potential £750,000 fine for missing national recycling targets.

Wrexham Council is considering a raft of measures including free garden waste collections, cheaper bulky waste collections, new recycling containers and the collection of additional materials from the kerbside.

The authority is expected to face an infraction charge of around £750,000 after failing to meet the Welsh Government’s 70% recycling target in 2024/25, with further charges potentially looming after its recycling rate fell again in 2025/26.

However, there is currently no proposal to reduce the frequency of black bin collections, despite the council estimating that 58% of waste being put into them could be recycled.

The fine could ultimately be waived if Wrexham can show it has taken sufficient action to improve its recycling performance.

Flintshire avoided a similar penalty after introducing three-weekly black bin collections, despite significant public opposition, which helped bring its recycling rate back in line with the Welsh Government target.

But among the raft of measures that Wrexham Council will put before its Homes and Environment Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, September 23, changing the black bin collection rate is not specifically included.

As well as a commitment to review recycling collection arrangements the authority plans to:

Make garden waste collections free for residents once more (subject to Executive Board approval) and make seasonal collections fortnightly

Introduce new large, weighted sacks for increased cardboard and paper recycling

Issue extra food waste bags

Collect Tetrapak cartons and batteries at the kerbside

Increase deployment of cameras to tackle fly tipping

Permanently restore Bank Holidays collections

Use in-cab technology to assist collections

Conduct regular independent composition analysis for general waste bins

Target flats and apartments to reduce contamination in their waste

Purchase 20 new refuse and recycling wagons

Appoint a PR and Communications Officer to keep residents updated on recycling matters

Expand and promote repair and re-use facilities.

The council will also reduce the cost of bulky collections from £57.50 to £25.

This comes after a study by commercial waste management firm Businesswaste.co.uk reported that Wrexham had the second-highest bulky waste disposal fees in Wales – a fact that could have been contributing to ongoing fly-tipping problems.

Officers have now recommended the committee make recommendations to the Executive Board on how to proceed.

Financial implications

“There are potential financial implications of failing to comply which could present a significant budget pressure to the council in addition to reputational harm,” said the report.

“As the waste service is provided to all residents in the borough, the Environment Department recognise the importance of providing a high level of service in this area.

“The council has previously achieved Welsh Government recycling targets but is currently below the 70% target. This creates a need for further action to improve performance and prepare for future requirements and potential financial penalties.

“Everyone has a role in delivering this vision. Residents, businesses, communities, the council and service operators all have a part to play.

“The council will make services as accessible and effective as possible, while asking service users to avoid generating waste where they can and to use the service as designed by placing the correct materials in the correct containers.”

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