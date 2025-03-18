Major city centre transport changes on track despite lukewarm public reception

Nicholas Thomas Local Democracy Reporter

A potential overhaul of the road layout in Newport city centre is still on track, after more than 2,400 people had their say on the proposals.

Backers believe replacing Old Green Roundabout with a junction will make it more “convenient” and prioritise buses, and redeveloping the front of the railway station into a public transport “interchange” will better link bus and rail services.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said the proposals, if they go ahead, would bring “major sustainable travel improvements” to Newport, in line with the recommendations set out by Lord Burns’ transport commission as alternatives to the scrapped M4 relief road project.

Yet public opinion appears to be lukewarm, with results of a consultation – held in 2023 – published today (Tuesday March 18) showing a majority felt the proposals would have “no difference” on encouraging people to walk, cycle or take the bus.

“Greener and healthier”

TfW, which organised the consultation, did find greater levels of support for the project among younger people, however.

It is the lead organisation in the Burns Delivery Unit, set up in 2021 to take forward the commission’s proposals for improving travel in the Newport area, without relying on a new motorway.

“These proposals have the potential to significantly improve travel in Newport by providing better links between rail and bus and better routes for walking, wheeling and cycling,” said Geoff Ogden, TfW’s chief transport and development officer. “Helping people to travel by these types of transport will make Newport a greener and healthier place.”

Newport City Council also sits on the delivery unit, and Cllr Rhian Howells, the local authority’s cabinet member for infrastructure, said: “Should these proposals go ahead, they will make it easier for people to get around Newport and will better link Newport Castle with the city centre.”

Yet the proposals have drawn criticism from Conservative councillor David Fouweather, who said many people are “clearly angry” with the project, which he claimed “could take us back to the 1960s with traffic queuing up Caerleon Road, Chepstow Road and Malpas Road”.

Cllr Fouweather questioned the lack of a “no change” option in the consultation, and also raised concerns about the time and cost of the proposed works.

“What about the traffic carnage during the construction period itself?” he asked. “It could take months, possibly even one year. This could be the final nail in the coffin for a city centre that is already struggling.”

Murals

Michael Enea, a Conservative campaigner in Newport, claimed change was being “forced upon us” and said the murals in the Old Green Roundabout underpass must be saved from demolition.

“The renowned London artist Kenneth George Budd spent endless hours designing the murals, which depict Newport’s grand history during the Industrial Revolution,” said Mr Enea. “They are also a tribute to the Monmouthshire Railway and Canal Company.

“The same artist also completed the Chartist mural which was controversially demolished in 2013. The Old Green murals need to be preserved and protected.”

The consultation exercise found 76% of respondents believed the murals should be “relocated or replicated” if Old Green Roundabout is altered.

In the latest update on the project, TfW said the delivery unit would assess “a number of refinements” to the plans to “incorporate” feedback from the consultation – and this will include “how to treat the culturally significant murals”.

“Old Green is a vital part of the travel network in Newport and it is important that we get things right,” added Cllr Howells. “The informative feedback we have received from people has allowed us to refine the plans, shaping them to better serve people’s needs.”

The next stage of the project will be “to continue engaging stakeholders and residents on the plans, and to secure the funding from government for the delivery of these sustainable travel improvement plans”, TfW said.

