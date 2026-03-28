Major cladding remediation approved for Cardiff Bay tower block

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

Major works will be undertaken at a Cardiff Bay tower block after a report found “several deficiencies” in the overall structure.

The replacement and remediation of external cladding has been approved by the council at Ocean Reach in Cardiff Bay.

Ocean Reach is a 11-floor block of residential flats with 49 apartments and penthouses on the upper floors.

According to the application, a “comprehensive” review of the existing façade was carried out, including the outcome of a FRAEW (fire risk appraisal of external walls) report.

This report reads: “that the overall structures had several deficiencies”.

These include a glass spandrel panel bonded with combustible insulation, balcony bracket penetrations through spandrel panels and an aluminium spandrel panel consisting of PIR (polyisocyanurate) in its frame.

The application read: “The external façade would be maintained to keep the existing architectural character by retaining the glass spandrel panel where possible and replacing elements behind that do not comply with current building regulations with similar to fit with the existing build-up of the current façade.”

The works will not alter the existing access arrangements to the site.

All current routes into and out of the site and the neighbouring buildings would not be affected or altered by the proposed works.

No impacts are expected on parking as a result of the scheme.

The application reads: “By replacing damaged, unsightly, and non-compliant materials with environmentally safe, durable, and regulation compliant systems, the proposal will enhance the visual appearance and safety of the building, while preserving its original character and contribution to the streetscape.”

Ocean Reach is part of the residential and waterfront development in Cardiff Bay, a regenerated docklands area south of the city centre.

The design approach is called “sensitive to the architectural character of the development and its wider setting.”

The officer’s report for the application reads: “The replacement of the strategy ensures that all materials used in the external wall construction meet or exceed the fire performance requirements.

“All new materials will match the existing colour scheme to maintain the building’s original appearance and architectural character.”