Major development planned for popular hotel

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A popular Vale of Glamorgan hotel could see a major development if plans are approved by the local council.

Llanerch Vineyard in Hensol has asked Vale of Glamorgan Council for permission to build a 22-guest room accommodation block at its site.

The plans also ask for permission to build a separate wedding ceremony room on the property.

Regarding the accommodation block, the application reads: “The proposed two storey building will face southwards overlooking the Vineyard. Each room has a designated ‘private external space’ or ‘balcony’ enabling visitors to enjoy a panoramic view of the vineyard, reinforcing the site’s distinctive rural character.”

Despite being a two-storey development, its flat roof, according to planning documents, will “mitigate the visual impact of the proposal to remain appropriate to the setting”.

Documents continue: “All of the rooms in the proposed accommodation block provide sufficient quality and quantum of space to provide high quality accommodation.”

Regarding the wedding room, the application reads: “The proposed ceremony room seeks to create a modest extension to the existing events provision at Llanerch Vineyard.

“The structure comprises two distinct elements which include a wedding ceremony room and a bridal suit.”

Elsewhere it continues: “The ceremony room will also be complemented with a glass walkway link to the existing temporary marquee, to provide a self-contained ‘safe’ and ‘accessible’ environment for all events users. This also seeks to ensure users of these facilities remain separate to those attending the site for other purely purposes (e.g. the restaurant).

A gym is also proposed for the hotel which will “function as an ancillary element to the wider guest accommodation offer and regularise this ‘back of house’ area”.

The application reads: “The proposed Hotel Block will further support and expand the existing accommodation provision, ensuring that guests, particularly those attending weddings and events, can remain on site.”

It continues: “This integrated approach will enhance the sustainable use of the countryside setting while reinforcing the Vineyard as a high quality, year round tourism destination.”