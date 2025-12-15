Major development recommended for approval despite sewage concerns

Alec Doyle, Local democracy reporter

Plans for a 315-home development have been recommended for approval, despite concerns it could overwhelm a local sewage treatment plant.

Flintshire County Council’s planning officers are once again advising councillors to approve plans to build the homes on agricultural land in Ewloe Green following the suggestion from Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water (DCWW) that a watermain diversion could make the project viable.

The proposals, which include 126 affordable homes, face significant opposition, with Hawarden Town Council challenging the scale of the development.

36 nearby residents have registered concerns about the impact on local infrastructure, particularly school capacity and healthcare, plus fears over increased flood risk.

This application was deferred from last month after concerns that the Queensferry Wastewater Treatment Works could take no additional waste water as it is operating at full capacity.

At that meeting DCWW admitted the system could not cope, but despite this offered no objection to the scheme – a move which sparked disbelief among committee members.

Planning Committee chairman Cllr Richard Lloyd summed it up when he said: “I sense lots of concerns on the committee, particularly regarding the water.

“They (DCWW) are saying the system can’t cope and that’s a big problem.”

A month later however, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water seem to have offered up a solution.

“A Development Enabling Assessment to identify a solution for mitigating the impact of the proposed development has been undertaken by DCWW,” it said.

“An alternative reinforcement solution to the network has identified suitable off-site reinforcement works to the public sewage system. Subject to this reinforcement work being undertaken DCWW raises no objection to the proposal.

“These works can be secured by a suitably worded condition. DCWW confirm that a scheme to divert the Watermain asset that currently crosses the site has been technically approved under Section 185 of the Water Industry Act 1991. Therefore, DCWW support this planning application subject to suitably worded condition to control the requirements of this diversion scheme.”

‘Resolution’

Despite this potential resolution there remain a number of community concerns.

Developer Castle Green Homes has promised contributions of £894,761 towards improvements to Ewloe Green CP School and £978,857 towards the expansion of Hawarden High School to cope with the population increase – which could see as many as 1,000 new residents move into the area.

Both of these payments were described as ‘woefully inadequate’ by Hawarden Labour Cllr Linda Thomas.

She also supported residents’ concerns about the increase in local population, with all local GPs and dental surgeries operating at full capacity.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board – which is a statutory consultee with the power to recommend the construction of additional GP and dental provision through planning – suggested creating inclusive outdoor spaces and a community orchard.

Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee will rule on the development on Wednesday, December 17.