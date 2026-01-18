Major energy storage scheme approved as another rejected across the road

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Proposals for a major energy storage scheme have been approved, but another energy storage scheme across the road was rejected.

In the first application, Cyngor Gwynedd planning committee permitted a temporary planning permission, for a period of 40 years, to erect an ESS – Energy Storage System, on rough grazing land at Tyddyn Forgan in Llanddeiniolen, Gwynedd,

The application by Net Zero Twenty Six Limited was through the agent Natalie Wilson (Tetra Tech).

The scheme had been recommended for approval, and included associated infrastructure, site access, landscaping and ancillary work.

The facility stores surplus energy from renewable energy developments and the national grid when electricity demand is low, and then releases the electricity later during demand.

Local councillor Elwyn Jones raised concerns about over-development, landscaping not being effective for 15 years and a lack of consultation with local people.

He said: “Putting up a piece of paper on post on a busy road where nobody walks by is not a fair chance for local residents to give their opinion.”

The impact on the natural environment had been considered by planners, but a report noted it would have “no impact on any protected habitat” and was “not considered to have significant harm in terms of impact on the landscape”.

Neither was it believed to cause any significant harm to the amenities of residents of nearby properties or residents, a report stated.

Public speaker Stephen Goff, a planning director representing the applicant, said the proposal “directly supported the council’s ambitious aspirations towards decarbonizing and becoming net zero by 2030 and was aligned with the Welsh government net zero Wales plan”.

Energy storage was “critical” to supporting increasing reliability on renewable energy, he said.

He added it was “capable of powering 32,300 homes – more than all the households in the entire North Wales area”.

Recommended for approval with conditions, planners considered the proposal “acceptable in principle,” and the committee voted in favour.

However, a second scheme, across the road n the Seion/Pentir area of Llanddeiniolen was rejected.

It had been proposed by Brockwell Energy Limited through agent Andrew Barton Ltd.

The application was for a battery energy storage system, associated infrastructure, access and landscaping.

It was also for temporary planning permission, for a period of 40 years, following which “the equipment will be removed from the site and the land restored to its current state”.

Among issues, a planning report had highlighted that “this particular development was not acceptable because of its likely visual impact”.

Public speaker Andrew Barton, for the applicants, appealed for the application to be deferred, noting that the landscape and visual effects had not been “adequately” discussed with officers

“In terms of landscape and visual effects the applicant has not had the opportunity to discuss officers’ concerns on the basis that the committee report is the first time these matters have been raised,” he said.

He added that technical developments since the planning submission also”offered the opportunity” to reduce the scale of the development footprint and reduce landscaping and visual effects”.

But a proposal to defer the application failed in a vote.

The report noted the application was recommended for refusal, due to a potential for it to be “detrimental to the landscape as it would introduce an industrial element to an open grassland site in a prominent location that would be visible within notable views of Eryri National Park.”

In line with the recommendation, the committee turned it down.