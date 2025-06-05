Major engineering works to take place on South Wales Mainline next week

Train services on the South Wales Mainline will be amended next week whilst major engineering works are carried out by Transport for Wales.

Between Monday 9 June and Friday 13 June, work will be taking place between Cardiff Central and Newport.

Trains will still run but will use the slower relief set of tracks on this part of the route.

As a result, most main line South Wales train services will be amended, with services having extended journey times.

Services between Cardiff and Newport will also be busier than usual as the number of services running between Cardiff and Newport will be reduced.

Due to the Severn Tunnel also being closed 9 June – 20 June, GWR will only be running an hourly London service via Gloucester on this section of the line.

Customers are advised to check their journey plans before they travel.

