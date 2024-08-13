Major events success for Transport for Wales

Transport for Wales trains successfully transported over 160,000 music fans into Cardiff this summer for shows by global music stars at the Principality Stadium and an additional 100,000 in and out of Pontypridd last week for the National Eisteddfod.

Bruce Springsteen, Pink, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters and Billy Joel all headlined the Principality Stadium with tens of thousands pouring into the city on TfW trains.

Also, last week with Pontypridd the chosen urban location for the National Eisteddfod – TfW trains provided the main form of transportation with frequent services for visitors into the town.

Investment

The recent and ongoing investment into new trains helped TfW provide an effective and efficient rail service for fans travelling in and out of the city.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said: “Major events in Cardiff and local towns have such a positive impact on the local economy and we’re pleased to have delivered a successful rail service for all five major concerts in the capital this summer.

“In the past we’ve been criticised for our handling of major events but we’ve made it a business priority and as we’ve been able to add more of our new trains to our network, we’ve been able to increase capacity and resilience across our network.

“We’ve also developed a taskforce team with a focus on improving the way we bring people in and out of the city over a short period of time and fundamentally improving the experience for our customers.

“At the start of this year, we successfully delivered five major sporting events bringing over 100,000 fans into the city and this summer’s event calendar has seen us bring in an additional 164,000 music fans with no major issues.

“Last week, we were also the chosen transport provider for the National Eisteddfod in Pontypridd and we were able to transport 100,000 people in and out on our rail services and to the event.

“Our rail service in Wales can and is continuing to deliver efficient rail transport for major events in Wales and we look forward to the next one.”

