Major expansion plans for historic wedding venue

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

Plans to build a permanent two-storey outdoor wedding and event space at a historic hotel have been submitted to council planners.

The prestigious Grade II-listed Soughton Hall hotel and wedding venue in Sychdyn near Mold is planning to replace the temporary marquee structure it currently uses with a permanent 150-cover dining hall in the North East corner of the gardens and a connected outdoor event space suitable for weddings.

The new building will also feature a bridal suite with balcony on the first floor.

Trees

The works will not impact on the structure of the main house but would require the removal of a number of trees under Tree Protection Orders. Applicant Elle R Leisure will liaise with Flintshire Council’s forestry officer before carrying out any work on mature trees.

The plans also include the restoration of the derelict Game Larder- itself a listed building – where gamekeepers once hung meat to dry.

Soughton Hall has been the site of a country house since 1727 when it was built for the Conway family.

It was significantly remodelled in the 1820 by friend of Lord Byron and MP William John Bankes alongside architect Charles Barry, who later rebuilt the Palace of Westminster – also known as the Houses of Parliament – with Pugin after they were destroyed by fire in 1834.

Further remodelling by Chester architect John Douglas for William’s nephew John Scott Bankes largely resulted in the Soughton Hall we know today.

Since it was sold by the Bankes family in the 1980s it has operated as a hotel and wedding venue, with guests including Luciano Pavarotti and King Juan Carlos I of Spain. It was the location of filming for the 2022 film The Eternal Daughter starring Tilda Swinton.

