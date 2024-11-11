Major fire underway in Abergavenny High Street

Stephen Price

A large fire has broken out in Abergavenny this evening which has spread to a number of buildings on the town’s High Street and is currently threatening a supported living complex for the elderly.

The fire began on the evening of 10 November and is believed to have started behind Magic Cottage, a large charity shop on Frogmore Street which took over a building which was once the home of the town’s iconic department store, Richards.

At around 11pm, Rresidents at a nearby sheltered accommodation, Radstock Court, were being evacuated, with large crowds forming nearby.

At the scene are Fire and Rescue services and National Grid

One elderly resident at Radstock Court spoke to Nation.Cymru and was shocked at the response to date.

Shock

He said: “The fire started hours ago and the town was covered in smoke but no one told us to leave until 11pm. What have they been doing for the last two hours?”

Many residents were unable to get out of the building unaided, with some joining the crowds in nightgowns or receiving help from other residents or relatives.

Chris Griffiths wrote on Facebook: “Just watching as part of Abergavenny burns tonight! I can’t believe my eyes! I hope everyone is safe.”

Another wrote: “The whole of Magic Cottage is gone.”

The fire has spread to adjacent buildings, with worried residents and shop owners dismayed at the slow response from emergency services.

No alarms

Meanwhile, a relative of an elderly person living at Radstock Court shared: “I got here at 9pm after seeing smoke billowing over the town. I sat with my dad and we watched TV as normal.

“It wasn’t until gone eleven that we looked out of the window and police shouted up and told us to get out.

“I personally had to knock doors on the top floor. One man was in bed. The response has been appalling. They should have sounded alarms hours ago.”

Thoughts with all those affected by the horrendous fire in Abergavenny town centre tonight. It must be heartbreaking. Thanks to the emergency services and hoping no one is hurt. pic.twitter.com/7Sa6ITwHc0 — Richard John (@RichardJohnRJ) November 10, 2024

Charlotte Williams who lives in nearby Brynmawr rushed to the scene to assist a relative in Radstock Court. She told us: “This is a really sad day for Abergavenny. It really is such a special row of buildings – someone just told me it’s spread to Carpanini’s so it’s creeping closer and closer.

“People were sharing photos of smoke all night, but no one expected it to get to this.

“My grandad is lucky, he can come home with me, but I’m worried about the other residents. It’s really cold now and a lot of them are vulnerable.”

The fire is edging closer to the town’s Cable News store, which is described as ‘a local institution’.

Andrew Boone lives in a flat opposite Cable News on Frogmore Street and told us he’s been instructed to evacuate, with the response set to take hours yet.

Baker Street and Frogmore Street are both currently closed to the public, with at least three fire engines on the scene.

Police are urging crowds to stay away but so far these calls have been ignored, with cars lining the roads to join crowds opposite the town’s War Memorial near the town’s Tesco Metro store.

Police statement

A press release from Gwent Police shared that emergency services are currently in attendance to the fire in Frogmore Street, Abergavenny.

A spokesperson shared: “We received a report of a fire at the back of The Magic Cottage Charity Shop at around 8.35pm on Sunday 10 November.

“Crews from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene dealing with the fire.

“A number of nearby houses are being evacuated.

“No injuries have been reported.

“A cordon is in place which covers Frogmore Street, Regent Street, Princes Street and Baker Street. The cordon is in place as a safety precaution and will be for some time.

“Abergavenny Leisure Centre in Old Hereford Road has been set up as a reception centre for those impacted.

“We remain at the scene with emergency service colleagues and ask the public to continue to avoid the area. Residents in the area outside of the cordon are urged to ensure all window and doors are closed due to the smoke.

“The public are thanked for their patience while we deal with this incident.”

