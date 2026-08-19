Major flood alleviation scheme proposed for flood-hit town

Lewis Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a major flood defence scheme have been submitted for a town where homes were left wrecked by flooding just days before Christmas.

The Grandison Brook Flood Alleviation Scheme is intended to tackle “frequent” flooding in Briton Ferry, Neath Port Talbot, which affects both homes and businesses.

The proposals include new and replacement culverts, flood defence walls and earth bunds, improvements to watercourses, storm-water storage infrastructure and a new pedestrian footbridge.

Part of the application said: “The Pantyrheol area in Briton Ferry frequently experiences flooding that affects both residential and commercial properties.

“These incidents occur due to the inadequate capacity of the existing Grandison Brook culvert.

“Floodwaters overflow at the inlet near Ynysymaerdy Road, flowing overland towards Pantyrheol, with additional surcharges occurring at various points along the culvert.

“At the A474 Pantyrheol Road the surcharged culvert prevents effective drainage of surface water resulting in water accumulation on the road and flooding of nearby properties.”

The submission comes less than a year after a major flooding incident in December 2025 where a number of homes in Briton Ferry were left wrecked just days before Christmas.

Key elements of the plan include the raising of existing banks along Rhodfa Clarke Walk to help control flood waters, the replacement of existing culverts along Ynysymaerdy Road, and the installation of a new culvert through allotments behind the Llansawel AFC grounds to Old Road.

It could also see a new box culvert constructed east of the mainline railway connecting to the existing brick arch culvert near Collins Street along with the refurbishment of the existing inlet structure at Ynysymaerdy Road.

In Jersey Park a buried surface-water storage tank would be constructed beneath the play area, which will include a new inlet structure, pipe inlet, and a section of watercourse with a pedestrian footbridge.

It was noted that the playground would be renewed once the works are finished.

Additionally the Penrhiwtyn Flood Defence proposes an earthwork flood defence bund to be built to protect the railway line from increased flood levels during extreme storms.

The final proposals for the scheme were submitted to Neath Port Talbot Council in July and will now be considered by the planning department in the coming months.

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