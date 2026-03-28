Major funding boost to train workforce for advanced manufacturing

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Students seeking careers in advanced manufacturing have been boosted by a £12.43 million cash injection from the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone.

Wrexham University and Coleg Cambria have been awarded funding to help ensure that residents in North East Wales looking for jobs within the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone (IZ) have the skills employers need.

The aim is to prevent businesses having to recruit from outside the region, bringing maximum benefit to the local economy.

The funding is part of the Flintshire and Wrexham Investment Zone’s Skills Strategy. Led by the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) and delivered in collaboration with local education authorities, Coleg Cambria and Wrexham University, the investment will fund a series of projects from apprenticeships to degrees to bespoke employer‑designed training programmes.

The programme aims to strengthen the region’s advanced manufacturing base, support emerging technologies and maximise the opportunities created through the Investment Zone. It will address local skills shortages, increase access to high‑value careers and strengthen links between employers and training providers.

Cllr Mark Pritchard, Leader of Wrexham Council, welcomed the announcement on behalf of both Flintshire and Wrexham.

“This funding is an important contribution to building a stronger, more resilient economy in both our counties,” he said. “The focus on skills across schools, apprenticeships and further education, will help ensure that local people and businesses benefit from the opportunities created through the Investment Zone.”

David Roberts, Chair of the North Wales RSP, added: “This investment allows us to work closely with local training providers and employers to ensure training and skills are aligned with industry needs and create clear pathways into high‑quality careers across the region.”

Coleg Cambria will receive the largest proportion of funding, delivering an £8.18 million project that includes upgrades to buildings and new training designed around advanced engineering and emerging technologies.

Over the next five years, it projects it will work with over 1,000 learners and offer around 100 courses, with employer‑designed programmes targeting high‑growth sectors.

Strengthening

Nick Tyson, Vice Principal of Coleg Cambria said: “This funding strengthens our ability to equip the workforce with skills for the future. The Medru Skills Factory (a programme in partnership with Bangor University) and Emerging Talent programmes will ensure learners and employers can access high‑quality training that responds to industry needs and addresses skills gaps.”

Wrexham University will receive £4.24 million to improve higher‑level learning and retain skilled graduates in the region.

The investment will support degree apprenticeship places in advanced manufacturing, offer paid internships and support more than 50 postgraduate opportunities in areas like automation and digital tech.

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise and Development at Wrexham University said: “Wrexham University is proud be abe to expand higher-level opportunities that retain talent in the region and provide businesses with the research, innovation and specialist skills they need to grow.”

This is the first phase of a broader 10‑year training plan connected to the IZ – a long‑term skills pipeline that will support innovation and future growth in the region.