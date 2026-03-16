Major grant boosts efforts to conserve Wales’ threatened plant species

A new project to conserve some of Wales’ most vulnerable plant species has been awarded £823,320 in a landmark investment in the nation’s botanical future.

Led by the National Botanic Garden of Wales, the project will expand conservation of threatened plants by increasing seed collections in the National Seed Bank of Wales, and improving conservation infrastructure at Waun Las National Nature Reserve.

At present, the National Seed Bank holds just 11% of Welsh flora. This funding will enable the Garden to expand collections by targeting 100 priority plant features found on Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs) across Wales.

Dr Kevin McGinn, Curator of the Seed Bank and Herbarium at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, said: “Seed conservation provides a vital safety net for our native plants. Expanding the National Seed Bank of Wales will help protect the genetic diversity of threatened species and provide a resource that supports habitat restoration and scientific research across Wales.”

Additionally, the project will deliver targeted infrastructure improvements to support conservation grazing and habitat restoration at Waun Las National Nature Reserve.

Repairs to fencing, improved stock-water systems and measures to reduce damage from deer and rabbits will allow more effective land management.

These changes will support species-rich grasslands and woodland habitats while maintaining a working farm landscape.

Public engagement will also play an important role. Visitors will be able to explore plant conservation through immersive video and virtual-reality experiences, as well as an annual collaborative Bioblitz Festival celebrating the remarkable biodiversity of the reserve.

Dr Laura Jones, Science Lead at the National Botanic Garden of Wales, said: “This project brings together conservation science, habitat management and public engagement, helping build a strong foundation for plant conservation in Wales.”

The grant for the project was awarded through the Nature Networks Fund, delivered by the Heritage Fund, on behalf of the Welsh Government and in partnership with Natural Resources Wales.

The programme aims to strengthen the resilience of Wales’ protected land and marine sites and accelerate nature’s recovery while encouraging community engagement.

It is hoped that improving the condition of protected and connected sites will enable them to function better as nature networks.

Nature networks are resilient areas where habitats and species can thrive and expand. Restoring connectivity in these networks will:

prevent further declines in species and habitat condition

support nature recovery

enhance capacity to adapt to the climate crisis

The fund will also support the active involvement of communities in and around protected sites. Strengthening engagement with nature has direct health and wellbeing benefits for people, as well as improving the resilience of the sites themselves.

The protected sites network covers Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas and other Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

For further information about protected areas of land and sea visit the Natural Resources Wales website here.