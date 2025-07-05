Major grant to explore the discovery of Wales’ first complete ancient chariot

The University of Manchester and Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales have been awarded a £1.25 million research grant by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (AHRC) following the discovery of an Iron Age chariot burial in Pembrokeshire.

The Chariots and Cynefin project will run for five years (2025-30) from 1 st July 2025 exploring and

presenting the discovery of the Celtic Iron Age chariot burial, found by metal-detectorist Mike Smith in 2018.

The excavation of the site by Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales and Heneb – The Trust for Welsh Archaeology and the careful lifting of the chariot grave components has revealed tanatalising glimpses of its potential: a rich suite of decorated chariot gear and weaponry, interred with someone who lived through the Roman conquest

of Wales, and was buried in a moment of dramatic ritual.

Hoards

Whilst we know of many isolated artefacts and even hoards containing chariot gear, this find is currently the only complete chariot known from Wales and also the ‘last’ chariot burial known from northern Europe, making this an internationally important find.

This once-in-a-lifetime discovery now needs archaeological investigation and conservation to preserve and display these finds for the people of Pembrokeshire and Wales.

Working with local organisations and school groups, particularly rural, traveller and conflict-migrant communities based in west Wales, the project will shape the story of the charioteer through an exciting programme of creative workshops and public performance events, alongside a three-year programme of conversation-led research into the finds and the burial site.

Led by Melanie Giles (Professor in European Archaeology at the University of Manchester), the project will draw on the skills of Iron Age curator Adam Gwilt and his expert conservation and curatorial team at Amgueddfa Cymru, alongside members of Heneb: Dyfed Archaeology, who were all involved in the original

excavation.

Conference

A workshop and public conference will help launch and celebrate this discovery, learning from other chariot discoveries in Britain, Ireland and the near Continent, such as the recent stunning Iron Age hoard finds from Melsonby (North Yorkshire).

The results will then be used by expert chariot maker and wheelwright, Robert Hurford, to construct two full-sized chariot reconstructions – one to test in the field and use at public events, the other to display as part of an exhibition at both Oriel y Parc (St Davids) and St Fagans: National Museum of History.

The whole process will be recorded as a film with many other resources hosted through the our project website.

A key theme of the project and the Welsh curriculum is cynefin – how knowledge of places and their past can deepen senses of belonging – and the team will host a special workshop with Welsh teachers to help shape new resources for schools in Pembrokeshire and beyond.

This ambitious partnership project draws together Welsh heritage, community and creative partners as contributors. Cadw (Welsh Government’s historic environment body responsible for the care and protection of Wales’s cultural heritage) is a funding partner, while Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will be an event and exhibition host at its Oriel y Parc, St David’s and Castell Henllys reconstructed Iron Age village venues.

Expertise

Heneb – The Trust for Welsh Archaeology will contribute staff expertise to help craft the final publication of the site in its regional setting whilst PLANED (the Pembrokeshire-based community-led social enterprise charity) will help co-design and deliver the public engagement programme, alongside the stunning creative skills of Pembrokeshire based Span Arts.

Mel Giles, Project Lead and Professor in European Archaeology at the University of Manchester said: “I have a deep love for the archaeology of the Iron Age, and respect for the skills of these ancient communities, especially the Celtic art which adorns this chariot: eye- catching, colourful, intimidating yet with hidden bits of humour.

“We are so grateful to the AHRC for enabling this diverse and rich community to come together to solve its mysteries: curators, conservators, craftspeople, school children and their teachers, farmers, rangers and artists – everyone has a part to play in telling the charioteer’s story.”

Adam Gwilt, the Co-project Lead at Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales said: “This unique chariot discovery has wonderful potential to captivate, inspire and engage with communities, helping us to tell rich new stories about Iron Age peoples living in western Britain at the time of the Roman invasion.

“This project, and our grant funding news, is a great success story for Amgueddfa Cymru, for our partners and for archaeology in Wales.

“I am really pleased that the team’s dedication and efforts so far, and in coming together to create this distinctive and collaborative project, have been recognised at UK level. It is really exciting that we can now begin to present this national treasure together in many ways, exploring meanings, connections and community responses, past and present.”

Supporting communities

John Ewart, of PLANED said: “PLANED has been supporting communities for almost forty years and we are

honoured to be working alongside so many culturally significant organisations on this incredible find. We are eager to be part of the next chapter in the story of the chariot and its location.”

Bethan Touhig-Gamble, Director of SPAN Arts said: “SPAN Arts is thrilled to be part of this exciting project, using creativity to connect the community to this important work.”

Richard Nicholls, Chief Executive of Heneb – The Trust for Welsh Archaeology said: “We were delighted to work in partnership with Amgueddfa Cymru, Cadw and the National Lottery Heritage Fund to excavate the first Celtic chariot burial site to be found in Wales.

“This new funding will ensure there is wider recognition of the importance of the find and we hope it will inspire future generations to connect with our shared heritage.”

Kathryn Roberts, Chief Inspector of Ancient Monuments and Historic Buildings, Cadw said: “We are delighted to support this project to learn more about the Pembrokeshire chariot burial and share its fascinating discovery more widely.

“This project combines the specialist skills of archaeologists and conservators with craftsmen and storytellers in a unique mix that will explore the world of the charioteer and help people of all ages learn more about the life in Iron Age Wales.”

Integral

James Parkin, Director of Nature and Tourism at the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority commented:

“We are thrilled to be playing an integral part in this incredible partnership project showcasing the history, culture and rich archaeological legacy of this internationally important discovery.

“The project provides an opportunity for a diverse cross-section of Pembrokeshire communities to be involved in co-creating the stories linked to the charioteer, to deepen their connection, understanding and sense of place.

“We’re extremely pleased that Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, the only Iron Age site in Britain reconstructed on the exact site where our ancestors lived 2,000 years ago, will play a part in recreating the rich tapestry linked to this exciting discovery.

“We look forward to working together with partners to host the Cynefin exhibition at Oriel y Parc, National Park Discovery Centre in St Davids, showcasing the culmination of the project’s extensive research, engagement and creative collaborations.”

